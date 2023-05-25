The ANC in North West has had ongoing organisational issues which have weakened its structures and seen several attempts by members to seek remedial action through the courts.

The provincial woes have been ongoing, but worsened after last year’s provincial conference, which was marred by divisions. On Wednesday, a bid by members of the ANC in North West to overturn last year’s provincial elective conference was unsuccessful – the North West High Court in Mahikeng ruled that the ninth provincial conference in August 2022 which elected Nono Maloyi as the party’s provincial chair was above board.

Five members of the party in good standing approached the Mahikeng High Court on an urgent basis seeking relief over several issues. The disgruntled members argued that the conference was in direct violation of the ANC constitution. A court stripped the Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) of its voting powers on the eve of the conference and as a result, say the disgruntled members, all its decisions and resolutions are unlawful and must be set aside.

Flouting of candidate nomination processes

What is expected to be at the top of the agenda this weekend is the ANC’s failure to timeously deal with the row over the 2021 candidate lists.

Two years after the local government elections, ANC North West members are still angry about the processes which were flouted when selecting councillor candidates.

The Bojanala region has the most disputes (24), while Dr Kenneth Kaunda region has the fewest, with 14. The Ngaka Modiri Molema region has reported 23 complaints, while the Dr Ruth Mompati region has 15.

In 2021, a team led by former party deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe was established to launch a special investigation into allegations over the manipulation of candidate selection processes by branches in the province. However, very little progress has been made in solving the problem.

Last month, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula penned a letter to provincial secretaries stating provinces should be directed to conclude outstanding remedial action and disciplinary processes arising from the Motlanthe Report.

“The ANC will implement the findings and recommendations of the investigation and take the necessary remedial and disciplinary action,” the letter reads. This could mean councillors being fired to make way for those who rightfully should have been candidates.

ANC North West members hauled before disciplinary committee

Members from the Mamusa Local Municipality in Schweizer-Reneke and a member of the provincial legislature have been permanently expelled.

The charges they were found guilty of include undermining ANC structures and committees, breaching their membership oath and failing to carry out the party’s mandate.

“The African National Congress in its 55th National Congress, reaffirmed its long-standing resolution to renew the organisation and revive unity of purpose within its ranks. At the epoch of these resolutions, is the ability and political will of the organisation to implement its own good policies, fight corruption and instil discipline within the ANC.

“It is against this backdrop that, the ANC Provincial Disciplinary Committee made a public announcement of concluded cases that appeared before it as prescribed in Clause 64, Appendix 3 of the ANC Constitution.

“Before dealing with the charges and findings, and in response to commentary and speculation by ANC members, political commentators and the public, the Provincial Disciplinary Committee (PDC) wishes to contextualise the process and their considerations,” a statement issued by the province said.

Some in the province have deemed the expulsions a harsh decision, and this is likely to be a bone of contention during this weekend’s discussions. In addition to this, the province has the worst-performing municipalities with Naledi, Dr Ruth Mompati, Madibeng, Kgetleng River, Ramotshere, Tswaing, Ditsobotla and Mahikeng all under administration.

The SA Human Rights Commission says two municipalities, Tswaing and Ngaka Modiri Molema, violated the rights of residents by denying them access to water and sanitation.

This will make it an arduous task for the ANC next year when it will have to woo voters in the province to continue voting for it. DM