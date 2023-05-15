Ramaphosa’s comments in his weekly presidential newsletter came on the heels of US allegations last week that weapons were loaded onto Russian ship Lady R from the Simon’s Town naval base in Cape Town late in 2022, which sparked a diplomatic row.

South African officials swiftly rejected claims by the US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety, who also said senior US officials had “profound concerns” about South Africa’s professed policy of non-alignment and neutrality over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We do not accept that our non-aligned position favours Russia above other countries. Nor do we accept that it should imperil our relations with other countries,” Ramaphosa said.

South Africa would continue to honour international agreements and treaties it is a signatory to and its approach to US allegations of arms shipment would abide by them, he added.

‘No concrete evidence’

Ramaphosa’s office has said no concrete evidence has been provided to support the claims made by the ambassador, but that an inquiry led by a retired judge would look into them.

Several ministers, including the one responsible for arms control, a foreign ministry spokesman and the communications minister have said South Africa had not approved any arms shipment to Russia in December.

Brigety was summoned on Friday to meet Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and he apologised “unreservedly” to the government and the people of South Africa, the Foreign Ministry said.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to speak with Foreign Minister Pandor… and correct any misimpressions left by my public remarks,” Brigety said in a tweet that did not confirm whether he had apologised.

South Africa, which has abstained from voting on UN resolutions on Russia’s war in Ukraine, says it is impartial, but Western countries consider it to be one of Moscow’s closest allies on the continent. Reuters/DM

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Jamie Freed)