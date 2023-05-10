Former ANC Women’s League leader and party NEC member Bathabile Dlamini (left) is likely to vie for another term at the helm of the organisation. She will be up against Sisisi Tolashe (right), the deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. (Photos: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images) | Supplied)

A proposal to have two new positions in the top structure of the ANC Women’s League will see the election of a national chairperson and a second deputy president. Some in the structure would like to see a second deputy secretary-general appointed as well.

The league’s national conference usually elects a president, deputy president, secretary-general, deputy secretary-general and treasurer-general along with 40 National Executive Committee members.

The expansion of the league’s executive will not only increase the league’s capacity, it will also be a mechanism for managing slate politics, paving the way for all factions to be accommodated.

Former league leader and party NEC member Bathabile Dlamini is likely to vie for another term at the helm. She will be up against Sisisi Tolashe, the deputy minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

Sisi Ntombela is also looking to make a comeback, as the league’s deputy president. Ntombela suffered a defeat at the party’s Free State conference where she was vying to be the provincial chair. She also failed to make it on to the Provincial Executive Committee of the Free State.

Ntombela faces strong competition from Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who serves on the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee. Joemat-Pettersson contested against Nomvula Mokonyane for the first deputy secretary-general position of the ANC, which she lost by a narrow margin.

Eastern Cape heavyweight Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe will face the deputy minister in the Presidency, Pinky Kekana, for the secretary-general position at the league. Tikana-Gxothiwe was among the casualties when Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane reshuffled his Cabinet. She was axed as co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC.

The National Council of Provinces chairperson for oversight and institutional support, Winnie Ngwenya, has thrown her hat into the ring to be the deputy secretary-general of the league.

Parliamentarian Tlhape Manketsi is hoping to be elected as the league’s treasurer. She will be up against the league’s task team fundraiser, Maqueen Letshoha-Mathale.

The league is heading to the conference amid reports of financial woes. City Press has reported that the league had not received funding from the mother body since the NEC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa was appointed.

The ANC had been dragged to court over a contractual breach with suppliers of the party’s regalia who alleged that they provided the ANC Women’s League with merchandise worth R1.8-million, but the ruling party failed to pay.

The league was disbanded last year after being almost two years overdue in holding a conference. Baleka Mbete was appointed by the NEC to be the convenor of the task team. Other members of the task team are Dlamini and Maropene Ramokgopa, the national coordinator. DM