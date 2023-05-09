From left: Yeoville reservoir overflows on 30 March 2023. (Photo: Twitter / @gabrielleozyns1 | People fetch water from swimming pool to carry home on day eight of water issues in Berea, Hillbrow and Yeoville. (Photo: Twitter / @gpreller | Aisha Hoosen posted this photo of Yeoville reservoir on 30th March. (Photo: @Aisha_00268 / Twitter) | A tanker delivers water to residents at the Yeoville Police Station. (Photo: Twitter / @JHBWater)

On top of ongoing water outages in Johannesburg, the city’s bulk water provider, Johannesburg Water, has scheduled a water shutdown for almost 40 hours for a maintenance project on one of its pipelines.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nolwazi Dhlamini said: “The purpose of the shutdown is to complete a tie-in of the newly replaced section of the G20 pipeline to its existing pipeline. The planned maintenance is necessary to ensure the continuous future provision of water to our customers.”

The shutdown is scheduled from 11-13 May and will result in no water supply to parts of Winchester Hills, Mondeor, Glenanda and surrounding areas.

This comes after parts of the city including Berea, Bertrams, Bezuidenhout Valley, Kensington, Belleview, Observatory, Parktown, Hillbrow and Braamfontein were without running water for close to a week.

Yeoville has had intermittent water supply since the end of March and Tuesday marked eight days with no water, according to residents.

Johannesburg Water has not given a timeline for when the water supply will be restored, but it is dispatching water tankers to service the affected areas.

Yeoville resident Brian Nare told Daily Maverick: “Imagine a month of no running water… No communication whatsoever from Johannesburg Water regarding what the problem is or when it will be fixed. This is beyond a crisis level.

“Water tankers come into the community at specific times during the day and if you are working it is hard to keep up with their schedules or get enough water for all purposes.

“It’s hard, but we have somehow gotten used to a lack of service delivery in the area, so this is no surprise.”

Another resident going by the name of Mavovo said: “I think this is a way to force us back home to our different countries… there is a narrative that Yeoville, Hillbrow and Berea have been hijacked by foreign nationals.

“And if not providing us with basic needs is the price we pay for being from other countries, then we’d rather go home. This is inhumane – a whole month with interrupted supply and eight days of no water at all.”

Daily Maverick approached Rand Water and Johannesburg Water to find out what’s causing the interruptions in the water supply and what is being done to resolve the long-standing crisis.

‘No water supply challenges’

Rand Water’s spokesperson Makenosi Maroo told Daily Maverick that there are no water supply challenges for Johannesburg.

“However, it is public knowledge that some areas of the province (Gauteng) experienced intermittent water supply challenges, largely as a result of high water consumption created by soaring summer temperatures.

“It is also known that the country is experiencing load shedding which also causes residual electricity supply problems. These factors have a direct impact on some municipalities’ ability to supply sufficient water without interruption.”

What’s causing the interruptions?

Last week, Joburg Water’s Puleng Mopeli confirmed to Eyewitness News that Yeoville’s reservoir issues were causing water outages in some areas of the city. This comes after the reservoir flooded at the end of March during planned maintenance, damaging its pumping infrastructure.

