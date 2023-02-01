Our Burning Planet

THE OUTLIER

Why Joburg has worsening water issues — even when the dams are full

Why Joburg has worsening water issues — even when the dams are full
The City of Joburg’s water use has increased by 11% in the past five years, from 557-million to 615-million kilolitres a year. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
By Gemma Ritchie
01 Feb 2023
0

As several Joburg suburbs experience water shortages, The Outlier unpacks why this is when the dams supplying the city are full.

The City of Joburg’s water use has increased by 11% in the past five years, from 557-million to 615-million kilolitres a year. 

Why does that matter? There is a cap on the amount Rand Water can supply to Joburg and other municipalities of 1.6-billion kilolitres. Joburg currently uses 38% of that allocation — about a third of the population of Gauteng lives there.

The rest of the water is distributed to 11 other municipalities: Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Emfuleni and Midvaal in Gauteng, as well as Rustenburg in North West, Metsimaholo in the Free State and Govan Mbeki and Thembisile Hani in Mpumalanga. Sasol and Eskom also get a share.

If Joburg’s water usage continues to increase at a rate of 11% every five years, it will need 43% of Rand Water’s allocation by 2027. For it to get that, all the other municipalities, Eskom and Sasol, will have to use less.

Joburg water shortages
(Graph: the outlier.co.za)

Why is there a cap on the water supply?

Unlike most cities in the world, Joburg is not situated on a major river. Gauteng gets its water from a network of 14 dams called the Integrated Vaal River System. The Lesotho Highlands Water Project is a key part of this system with its dams Katse and Mohale supplying South Africa’s economic hub with water.

Joburg water shortages
(Graph: the outlier.co.za)

Rand Water is currently licensed to withdraw 1.6-billion kilolitres from the Vaal River System. The cap exists to maintain water supply for municipalities and industries in the event of a multi-year drought — which means if everyone uses their water responsibly, there should never be a day zero for Joburg.

Rand Water’s allocation will only be increased when Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is completed. This will add 2.325-million kilolitres of water storage capacity with the construction of the Polihali Dam in Lesotho. 

Phase II was meant to be completed by 2018, but Mabasia Ntoi, the public relations officer for the Lesotho Highlands project, told The Outlier that the project is expected to be commissioned only in 2028.

Less water for the people

Until Phase II is completed, Gauteng’s residents will have to make do with Rand Water’s allocation. At present, there are around 270 litres of water per person per day, based on current population estimates. The Gauteng City-Region Observatory estimates that this will decrease to 220 litres per day by 2028 as the number of people in the province increases.

(Graph: the outlier.co.za)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Parts of Joburg are already battling with water supply. Why?

Last year, a number of suburbs around Johannesburg experienced water cuts during September and October, even though the dams that supply the Integrated Vaal River System were all full. The situation remains the same today, even though affected suburbs may be different.

(Graph: the outlier.co.za)

Joburg Water reported low pressure and sometimes no water in the south, centre and western parts of the city between late September and October. 

Ageing infrastructure in need of maintenance and power outages were at the root of the problem, rather than a shortage of water

We read every media release published by Joburg Water between 20 September and 15 November 2022 to find out which suburbs were affected and why.

(Graph: the outlier.co.za)

The worst affected suburbs extended from Melville and Parktown to Parkview and Craighall. These suburbs are supplied by the Brixton, Hurst Hill and Crosby reservoirs. Joburg Water had to send water tankers to Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital and the Helen Joseph Hospital in early October because of water outages in those areas.

The immediate cause of these outages was a power failure on 23 September at Rand Water’s Vereeniging water works. And then several power and mechanical failures at pumping stations south of Johannesburg.

Vereeniging water works is one of the Vaal system’s oldest stations. It started operating in 1923, and it sends water to the Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes pumping stations which distribute water to the south, west and centre of the city.

When these pumping stations had mechanical and power issues, the water distribution problems were localised in the south, west and centre of the city. 

The water outages between November and January this year were not as bad as September and October. 

Suburbs have had no water for a few hours because of planned (and unplanned) maintenance, according to Joburg Water’s media releases.

Some parts of the Joburg South, CBD and its surrounding suburbs were without water for a few days because of power outages at water pumping stations resulting in reservoirs reporting critically low levels to no water.

The suburbs near the Brixton and Hursthill reservoirs have continued to face water outages because of power failures as recently as 14 January 2023, which has not been helped by the Eskom’s rolling blackouts. DM/OBP

First published by The Outlier. For more like this subscribe to the newsletter.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Maverick News

Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Maverick News

Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Maverick News

Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Maverick News

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.