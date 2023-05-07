South Africa

ORGANISED CRIME ANALYSIS

The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges

The wild, wild Cape – Shooting of a ‘rival’s’ son plus ‘Nafiz Modack enterprise’s’ 3,000 charges
Nafiz Modack appeared in the Cape Town High court on 5 May 2023. (Photo: Daily Maverick)
By Caryn Dolley
07 May 2023
0

On Friday 5 May alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack appeared in a Cape Town court with 14 others in a case involving more than 3,000 charges. On the same day the son of another murder case accused – who cops pointed to as a rival of Modack’s – was wounded in a shooting.

Within a few hours in Cape Town one of the most high-profile organised crime cases that is developing in the city inched ahead in a courtroom – and nearby, in a separate incident, a shooting took place.

The two matters, though, have some indirect overlaps.

On Friday 5 May alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack appeared in the Western Cape High Court to face more than 3,100 charges along with 14 co-accused.

They face counts including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, extortion, money laundering and abduction.

A court case and a shooting

Some of the charges are linked to the assassination of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear who was shot outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town on 18 September 2020.

At the time, Kinnear had been investigating individuals including Modack, as well as fellow police officers.

The high-profile Modack criminal case, in which the state has accused Modack of heading a criminal organisation known as the “Modack Enterprise” was postponed from Friday to next month for pre-trial proceedings to continue.

Meanwhile, on the same day that Modack and his co-accused appeared in the Western Cape High Court, Joel Booysen, the son of Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, was wounded in a shooting in Green Point.

Joel Booysen. (Photo: TikTok)

The Western Cape High Court is roughly 1.4 kilometres from the area where Joel was shot.

Members of his family have been on police radar in the past.

In a previous court case, a cop alleged Jerome was the head of the Sexy Boys gang, while in another case he was accused of Mandrax dealing.

Jerome’s brother (Joel’s uncle) Colin Booysen was previously an accused in an extortion-related case with Modack but that case ended with their acquittals.

AKA, plus ‘bottles and ballers’

According to Joel’s TikTok account, he had known rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, who was murdered in a shooting outside a Durban restaurant in February.

In a post about Forbes’s killing, Joel had posted: “never dreamt the day would come when I’d have to say Goodbye to you FOREVER 😭❤ Forever In My Heart Cuz.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@joelbooysen_cpt/video/7198923677981805830?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7229728704174884357

According to his TikTok account, Joel was the owner of Jet Lounge, as well as the establishment Sneaker Cartel, situated in Cape Town’s iconic Long Street, and which is described on its Instagram page as “The city’s home of bottles and ballers.”

Nightclub security linked to Long Street has previously been a source of underworld tensions in Cape Town.

Read on Daily Maverick: The Enforcers – Inside Cape Town’s Deadly Nightclub Battles

This loops back to his father – Jerome’s name previously cropped up in nightclub security issues.

Nightclubs, security and steroids

According to what previously surfaced in other Cape Town court cases, there were two groups tussling for control of security initially focused on the city – on the one side was Modack and a group of men, and on the other side, a group including Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen.

Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen leaves the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on 22 December 2020. (Photo: Adrian de Kock)

In a previous court case relating to Modack, police had alleged the Lifman and Jerome group were rivals to Modack’s.

Jerome, like Modack, is also an accused in a criminal case involving murder – he faces charges in connection with the 2017 killing of steroid smuggler Brian Wainstein.

That trial is yet to commence.

While Joel does not face criminal charges like his father, he is, based on his TikTok account, also clearly involved in the entertainment establishment industry in Cape Town.

And now, like his father who has been wounded in shootings several times, he has also been hit by a bullet or bullets.

Targeted

Friday’s shooting appeared to be the second attempt on his life – in an incident at the end of March, Joel’s vehicle was shot near the suburb of Belhar but he was not hurt.

The March incident happened as other shootings played out around Cape Town – Daily Maverick previously reported that in one incident in mid-March Simon Stanfield, the cousin of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, was murdered in the suburb of Delft.

On Friday, after Joel was wounded in the Green Point shooting, he apparently ran into a shopping centre.

 

Video footage shows him sitting in a wheelchair and sipping what appears to be water as men wheel him away.

Joel Booysen in a wheelchair. (Photo: Screengrab Twitter)

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, without naming Joel, told Daily Maverick that the shooting happened around 12.30pm.

“Preliminary reports indicate that unknown gunmen opened fire at an adult male, wounding him,” Van Wyk said.

“At arrival on the scene the members were informed that the victim was already taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

An attempted murder case was being investigated.

On Friday afternoon, Van Wyk said, crime scene experts were “still on the scene combing the area for clues”.

Jerome told News24 it appeared Joel would recover.

Assassinations

Several years ago, in 2012, a Hawks investigator alleged during a court case in Cape Town that Jerome was a suspect in the 2011 murder of nightclub security kingpin and rumoured intelligence agent Cyril Beeka.

Nothing came of that claim.

Meanwhile, other shootings have been linked to the Brian Wainstein murder case, in which Jerome is an accused.

Daily Maverick previously reported that in October 2022 another suspect in the case, Anthony “Amier” van der Watt, was shot dead in the Cape Town suburb of Retreat.

In March 2021 another accused, Jason Maits, was gunned down outside his house in Mitchells Plain.

And the month before that, in February 2021, William “Red” Stevens, reputed to have been one of the most seasoned 27s gangsters in the Western Cape, was murdered in a shooting at his home in the Cape Town suburb of Kraaifontein. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
TGIFood

Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Maverick Life

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury means it’s vital for other Bok seniors to be in top form
Maverick News

Skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury means it’s vital for other Bok seniors to be in top form

TOP READS IN SECTION

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Brace yourself for a long, cold, dark winter as SA teeters on the edge of Stage 7/8 rolling blackouts
Presidency shrugs off latest ‘harassment campaign’ missive, while Zuma foundation spokesperson dons red beret 
Maverick News

Presidency shrugs off latest ‘harassment campaign’ missive, while Zuma foundation spokesperson dons red beret 
Ace Magashule’s graft trial shifted to 2024, but in the meantime he’s ‘thinking about’ starting a political party
Maverick News

Ace Magashule’s graft trial shifted to 2024, but in the meantime he’s ‘thinking about’ starting a political party
Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Nafiz Modack — facing over 3,000 criminal charges — says he will apply for bail
Maverick News

Nafiz Modack — facing over 3,000 criminal charges — says he will apply for bail

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.