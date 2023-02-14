Defend Truth

Police tight-lipped on rapper AKA murder probe as father reveals plans for ‘dignified send-off’

Hip Hop star Kiernan AKA Forbes' father Tony Forbes addresses the media on his sons’ death at a press briefing at Rockets in Bryanston on Tuesday, 14 February. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
14 Feb 2023
A memorial service for slain rapper AKA — Kiernan Forbes — will be held this Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre, and he will be buried on Saturday. Police are tight-lipped about the investigation into his murder.

Despite being handed footage showing gruesome details of rapper AKA’s last moments, police are mum on the status of the investigation into his murder.

Kiernan Forbes (35) was assassinated on Friday night, alongside his lifelong friend and former manager Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane outside Wish restaurant in Florida Road, Durban.

From left: Rap star Kiernan AKA Forbes’ family and friends Brittany Smith, mother Lynn Forbes, girlfriend Nadia Nakai and father Tony Forbes during a press briefing at Rockets in Bryanston on Tuesday, 14 February. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

His death was captured on CCTV footage that points to two unknown assailants who fired multiple gunshots at Motsoane and Forbes.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “We are not providing any updates on that matter.” He would not be drawn into giving reasons behind the decision other than to suggest that providing information could possibly jeopardise the investigation.

Previously, Netshiunda said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects and the police urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact them.

Meanwhile, Forbes’ family held a media briefing in Bryanston, Sandton, where the family made their first public appearance since the murder.

Kiernan AKA Forbes mother Lynn Forbes during a press briefing at Rockets in Bryanston on Tuesday, 14 February. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

The briefing was addressed by Forbes’ father, Tony, as the rapper’s mother, Lynn, and girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, wept.

Tony Forbes expressed appreciation for the love and support the family had received from the public since the murder.  

“We want to acknowledge the outpouring of love that we have received since Kiernan’s passing. That love has been extended to our families, our colleagues and friends. It has really helped in terms of giving us comfort these past few days,” he said.

He also condemned “dangerous” speculation on social media about the alleged involvement in the murder of the musician’s friends who were with him at the time of the incident.

“We do not condone what has been said about his friends; and those making dangerous statements — we appeal to them to cease doing so.” He said the friends had gone out of their way to assist the family in every way possible.

AKA’s murder comes just under two years after the death of his fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe, who died from injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, in April 2021.

Her death sparked a number of questions, particularly when the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute.

Commenting on the decision, Tony Forbes said: “We are aware of the various statements made in the media. Most importantly, we have been aware of the NPA statements since June last year. However, our focus right now is to celebrate and give Kiernan a dignified send-off.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has called for the speedy arrests of those responsible for the rapper’s murder. 

“We woke up to the sad news of the passing of one of our artists, AKA, who has shot in Durban. I call for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators; the biggest deterrent to crime is for criminals to know that there is a big chance for them to be arrested, prosecuted and convicted.

“I also convey my condolences to his family, may his soul rest in peace,” Lamola said.

Tony Forbes said the memorial service will be held on Friday, 17 February at the Sandton Convention Centre with a private provincial funeral on Saturday. 

Kiernan AKA Forbes father Tony Forbes. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“It’s our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan with those he touched and impacted throughout his music [career]. His memorial will therefore be open to the public as well as streamed online.”

He thanked the nation for its love and support. 

In video footage published by TimesLIVE that has been widely circulated on social media, it appears that a man presumed to be the first shooter arrives across the road from where AKA and his friends were having dinner that night.

A second shooter appears next to AKA’s vehicle and waits. AKA and his friends are seen on CCTV emerging from the restaurant.

The first shooter crosses the road and approaches AKA from behind. According to TimesLIVE’s analysis of the video, the first shooter sprints towards AKA, shooting him at close range before fleeing. As the first shooter moves out of the way, the second shooter draws his weapon and fires at the group before fleeing with the first attacker. DM

