Defend Truth

GANGSTER PARADISE

‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud

‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud
Premier Alan Winde on 15 November 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
By Caryn Dolley
17 Apr 2023
0

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told the province’s cop  boss that his government is willing to disclose information that may help with investigations into construction mafia crimes. This while focus is on allegations that Cape Town mayco member Malusi Booi has dubious links with gangsters.

Documentation about housing contract concerns that could link any individuals or companies to alleged criminal activity should be reviewed.

This is contained in a letter, dated 6 April 2023, from Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to the province’s police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile.

The letter largely focuses on Malusi Booi, who was recently fired from the post of mayoral committee member for human settlements after his office was raided as part of a fraud and corruption investigation.

Daily Maverick reported on Monday 17 April that police were investigating allegations including that Booi accepted cash from “notorious” underworld figures in exchange for information about housing tenders and had dodgy relationships with gangsters in Bishop Lavis, parts of which are known as 28s gang strongholds.

Booi, who has not spoken on the allegations publicly, has not been charged with any crime.

Malusi Booi during a media briefing at Cape Town Civic Centre on 2 March 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)

In some previous matters in which public officials — particularly police — have been accused of being corrupt, counter-allegations have been that they are the targets of smear campaigns.

With regards to Booi, the Sunday Times recently reported that individuals who supported him believed he was being unfairly targeted because he wanted to run for the Western Cape DA leadership.

‘Deeply concerning’ allegations

Winde, in his letter to Patekile, said that the nature of allegations against Booi were “deeply concerning”.

He said on 28 March he had a meeting with infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers.

“We agreed that I would write to you on behalf of the provincial government and express our commitment and willingness to proactively engage with SAPS on this matter,” Winde said.

“We want to ensure that, if there are any possible concerns regarding the provincial government on this matter or any matter related to human settlements, we proactively make any and all relevant information available to [South African Police Service] SAPS immediately.”

Home and office equipment seized

Police raided Booi’s office on 15 March as part of the fraud and corruption case.

He was subsequently suspended from the mayoral committee and then fired from it.

In his letter to Patekilie, Winde said he understood Boooi’s “removal” was due to a police commercial crimes unit investigation.

“I understand [during the raid police] seized electronic equipment and documents from his home and office, as well as from an employee of the City of Cape Town in the human settlements directorate,” Winde wrote.

“I take this matter very seriously.”

Glomix 

According to a police application for a search warrant relating to Booi, electronic equipment was to be seized and scoured for keywords including “tenders” and “payments,” as well as the names of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Another keyword to be searched for was “Glomix.”

Daily Maverick previously reported that the City of Cape Town, via the Western Cape government, was doing business with Glomix House Brokers — its director is Stanfield’s wife Nicole Johnson.

Both Johnson and Stanfield were part of a criminal case involving allegations relating to firearms and police corruption.

In 2019 it was reported that Glomix had a tender to build 30 houses as part of a housing project in Valhalla Park.

But this had caused some controversy with residents complaining that 28s gangsters robbed the project’s previous contractor, which was also forced to pay over so-called “protection fees” — money to ensure they would not be attacked.

Glomix is still involved in building houses in Valhalla Park in a project expected to wrap up next year.

‘Review all documents’

In his letter to Patekile, Winde referenced Glomix.

He said that Simmers had asked his head of department to “review all documentation related to possible concerns in connection with human settlements contracts that may link any and all individuals or companies alleged to be involved in criminal activity.”

EFF-Monday SC 20

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile addresses media before the EFF shut down march to Parliament in Cape Town. 20 March 2023. Photo: Shelley Christians

Winde said “one such company” that was “mentioned in the public realm” was Glomix.

He added that the provincial government had written to the City of Cape Town to ask that it share any information uncovered during their own investigations “which may help us identify areas of criminal activity, if any, with regard to human settlements’ projects involving the provincial government.”

Winde concluded his letter to Patekile with: “Myself and my government are fully available to support SAPS in investigating this matter fully and ensuring that those involved in criminal activity, especially in the critical area of building houses for some of the most vulnerable members of our society, are dealt with swiftly by the law. 

“My administration is committed to transparency and will in no way tolerate malfeasance in any form.”

Construction mafia crimes

Daily Maverick has previously reported on how violence and extortion-style crimes have plagued construction projects in Cape Town.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Spate of shootings in Cape Town linked to political, gang and construction mafia elements

On 16 February, City of Cape Town official Wendy Kloppers was gunned down in Delft, at the Symphony Way Housing Project building site.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis previously said: “We have a huge problem in the housing space with contractors leaving job sites. 

“There is a practical risk that this work will not be completed, will be delayed, or … cancelled and moved to another location. That is very unfortunate for the communities that rely on those services.” DM

Caryn Dolley has spent years tracing the footprints of crime/drug kingpins from across the world. In her latest book, Clash of the Cartels, Dolley provides unprecedented insight into how specific drug cartels and syndicates have operated via South Africa, becoming embroiled in deadly violence in the country and bolstering local criminal networks. Available now from the Daily Maverick Shop.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans Leagues' Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans Leagues' Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Maverick News

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
All hail the imaginative Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad!
South Africa

All hail the imaginative Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad!
Government plans ambitious approach to stave off SA Post Office final liquidation
Maverick News

Government plans ambitious approach to stave off SA Post Office final liquidation

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans Leagues' Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans Leagues' Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Maverick News

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.