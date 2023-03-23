Defend Truth

FRAUD & CORRUPTION PROBE

Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS

Cape Town mayor fires Malusi Booi from mayoral committee after update from SAPS
Axed City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
By Velani Ludidi
23 Mar 2023
0

A week after police raided human settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi’s City of Cape Town offices in the Civic Centre and seized electronic equipment and documents, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has fired him from the Mayoral Committee.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has fired the mayoral committee (Mayco) member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, with immediate effect, following his initial suspension on 16 March.  

Hill-Lewis said Booi’s removal from Mayco followed an updated briefing from the South African Police Service (SAPS) on progress in the investigation into a fraud and corruption case.

Last week, Booi was placed on suspension by the mayor after the police’s Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit seized electronic equipment and documents from the city’s Department of Human Settlements in the Civic Centre. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Cape Town Mayco member Malusi Booi suspended after police raid

Booi has not yet been formally charged.

“I have received an updated briefing from the SAPS regarding their investigation, and on this basis, have decided to remove councillor Malusi Booi from his position on the mayoral committee with immediate effect,” said Hill-Lewis.

“While councillor Booi has not been charged, the matters under investigation are, to my mind, serious enough to warrant immediate action to protect the integrity of our government. I have further assured the SAPS of the city’s full support in the ongoing investigation. The city has a zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and I will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance.”

Charges ‘will be laid on Friday’

Sources close to the case said charges would be formally laid on Friday against a “city” official.

Council speaker Felicity Purchase had earlier told Daily Maverick that if charges were brought against any councillor in the employ of the City of Cape Town — while they might be suspended or have stepped down from any additionally held positions (such as membership of the mayoral committee) — they continued to be councillors.

“As such, councillor Booi remains a councillor… and will continue to receive the salary linked to PR [proportional representation] councillors…  [but] Booi will no longer receive the salary of a Mayco member following his suspension from Mayco by the executive mayor on 16 March 2023, as per the executive mayor’s prerogative.”

James Vos will continue as the acting Mayco member for human settlements until a replacement is announced.

The police did not share details on the update they gave the mayor which led to the decision to fire Booi. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut earlier said the police raid was part of an investigation into fraud and corruption.

Booi joins councillor Zahid Badroodien in being removed from Hill-Lewis’s Mayco. Badroodien stepped down from his Mayco position after it emerged that he allegedly tampered with his electrical meter box.

DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said the party respected the steps taken by the mayor of Cape Town to protect the integrity of the city and the DA.

“We have convened an urgent meeting of the provincial executive of the DA to discuss the possible suspension of councillor Booi pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

Extortion at housing projects

Booi’s suspension comes amid an increase in extortion by gangs, which is holding back housing projects in Cape Town — while the security budget has been topped up by R15-million to protect construction sites. 

Hill-Lewis told the Western Cape Standing Committee on Human Settlements on 27 January that extortion and unlawful occupation or forceful community disruption of housing in 12 of the City of Cape Town’s housing projects was affecting about 4,500 beneficiaries of state-subsidised housing.

A R1-million reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who killed city official Wendy Kloppers in Delft on 16 February. 

Kloppers was shot at the Symphony Way Housing Project construction site, earmarked for 3,300 of the city’s most vulnerable residents. The reward increased from R100,000 after a donation from an anonymous businessman.

Daily Maverick last week reported that a company previously flagged over 28s gang suspicions is still building houses for the Western Cape government. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Company previously flagged over ‘28s gang’ suspicions still building houses for Western Cape government

The director of Glomix House Brokers is Nicole Johnson, wife of suspected 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield. The company has, for more than a decade, been involved in housing projects in Cape Town worth millions of rands. 

We were unable to reach Booi for comment and he has not made a public appearance nor posted on his social media since the police raid. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Maverick News

Dear Minister Ramokgopa, here is a list of corruption cases impacting on Eskom
Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Maverick News

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
The ICC would expect SA to arrest Vladimir Putin if he sets foot in the country, but would that be fair and just?
Ukraine Crisis

The ICC would expect SA to arrest Vladimir Putin if he sets foot in the country, but would that be fair and just?
Thabo Bester saga – Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana abandons her rented mansion
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga – Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana abandons her rented mansion
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ

TOP READS IN SECTION

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
Maverick News

Senior Eskom employee among three arrested for R14m fraud at ailing power utility
'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Maverick News

'Municipalities' failure to provide services consistently is a human rights issue' – Ramaphosa
Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Maverick News

Busted — Cocaine haul found in Brazilian port points straight towards dodgy Durban
Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Maverick News

Death penalty imposed as Uganda passes law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ
Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship
Maverick News

Hell Affairs – a South African was stuck in limbo for four years trying to prove her identity and citizenship

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.