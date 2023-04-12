Defend Truth

ISS TODAY OP-ED

African nations must strive to define collective positions and needs to avoid hollow summit diplomacy

African nations must strive to define collective positions and needs to avoid hollow summit diplomacy
Egyptian President Abdel Fattal el-Sisi (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) with other leaders pose for a photo during at the Russia-Africa Summit on 24 October 2019 in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. (Photo: Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)
By Ronak Gopaldas
12 Apr 2023
0

The question is less about whether summits work and more about how to make them work for Africa. 

The upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in July is the latest in a long list of gatherings by global powers aimed at “winning friends and influencing people” across Africa. It follows last year’s United States-Africa Leaders Summit, the European Union-African Union (AU) Summit, Tokyo International Conference on African Development, and the 2021 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac). 

In the wake of Covid-19, ‘summit diplomacy’ has become a key tool for furthering geopolitical aspirations. These events, although not new, have assumed greater significance as competition between global powers intensifies. But aside from the pomp, pageantry and public relations, do they work? 

Historically, summits have been viewed in a dim light — criticised for their lack of substance and for perpetuating imbalanced power dynamics. But lately, there is a clear attempt to move beyond the cosmetic into something more tangible. What’s driving this shift?

Africa has emerged as a theatre for geopolitical competition where global powers are actively selling their future visions. As this ‘new Cold War’ hots up — accelerated by Russia’s Ukraine invasion — powerful nations are working feverishly to establish allies and adversaries. 

Africa’s demographic profile, mineral resources and growing integration make it a bloc too big and influential to ignore. With one in four people in the world likely to be African by 2050, major powers realise the need to align with Africa. Summits are being used to build relationships, primarily to further economic and military cooperation. 

Summits are distinct from regular diplomatic efforts as they blur the lines between symbolic and substantive. They show a government’s commitment to an issue and help build trust — arguably the key currency in today’s new Cold War. 

Effective summits focus on messaging, optics and credibility. Typically, this is demonstrated through commitments, new initiatives and proclamations about a fresh chapter in African relations. Resolutions are carefully worded to showcase each global power’s comparative advantage, leaving African leaders heartened by their benevolence.

Recent examples confirm this pattern. The EU-AU summit was marked with a major investment plan for Africa as part of Europe’s Global Gateway project. Focac, impressive in its breadth and depth, saw significant vaccine and financing pledges in 2021. The highlight of the US-Africa Leaders Summit was the announcement of a $55-billion investment in Africa in the next three years.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Joe Biden’s US-Africa summit should be assessed on its merits – not on ideology

Amid such fierce competition, what agendas are the world’s top and middle powers driving? 

Rattled by the growing DragonBear alliance, Western countries are redoubling efforts to build lost influence in Africa. The US has stressed humility and partnership, attempting to listen rather than lecture. This shift, though welcome, has not convinced many African leaders, who remain wary of being used to further American interests. 

The EU, some of whose key members are still nursing colonial hangovers, needs to diversify its energy suppliers and has African gas firmly in its sights. Paradoxically, while Europe should be tapping into Africa’s young labour force for an economic stimulus, African migration is considered politically unpalatable. 

Emerging powers India, Turkey and the Gulf states are also more actively courting African countries. Their reach in the commercial and diplomatic spheres gives Africa options beyond the great powers. Summits have also been used, although with less intensity. The Third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit was held in 2021, and the last India-Africa Forum Summit was in 2015. 

China’s approach has appeal because of its non-interference policy, although recent controversies have necessitated a charm offensive to reassure African allies. Meanwhile, Russia is seizing on Africa’s lingering distrust of the international order to further its appeal. Russia’s promise of equal participation and African leadership in a new multipolar world order resonates on the continent. 

Moreover, African states are weary of the West’s fearmongering around Russia and China, saying Western countries are more concerned with combating their rivals than furthering Africa’s interests. 

African states would no doubt rather be kingmakers than be caught in another proxy war. A smart approach is to straddle these powers for maximum benefit — avoiding ideology and idealism, and prioritising pragmatism. This has largely informed many African countries’ neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict. 

Global powers clearly need to build influence from summits, but what’s in it for Africa? 

To benefit, African states must define their collective positions and needs. This will require smart negotiation to bargain in the continent’s best interests. Leaders and officials cannot blindly attend summits without a clear agenda. This criticism has been levelled before, particularly at Focac, where Africa’s need to be more proactive and negotiate from a position of strength was noted. 

Of course, that is easier said than done. Creating consensus between 55 nations is “convoluted, politically stressful and difficult,” notes Bankole Adeoye in his analysis of the AU’s common African positions. A lack of institutional capacity, resources and ownership stifles progress. Although the remedy is clear — greater communication, consultation and coordination — the nature of the beast means progress will be slow. 

But this may be changing. At last year’s EU-AU summit, a recalibration of power dynamics was evident. Africa’s assertive approach can be attributed to the EU’s lack of moral authority on vaccine hoarding, travel bans and double standards on decarbonisation. Also, with more strategic partners, Africa now has options. Most important though, was having a firm and coordinated Pan-African strategy. 

The last point has been emphasised by African experts, including Professor David Luke of the London School of Economics and Political Science’s Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa. This approach would counter the ‘divide and conquer’ strategies that global powers will likely use with individual African countries. 

African states must also develop tracking mechanisms to monitor progress on commitments made at summits. A coherent continental strategy towards major external partners is needed, and leading African countries must champion such endeavours. Securing collective backing is vital to avoid exploitation and achieve tangible results. 

Despite harsh economic conditions, African stakeholders are increasingly bullish about what they have to offer the world, and can pick from a range of suitors. The combination of external shocks, double standards and self-interest demonstrated by some partners bolsters the narrative that Africa must pursue its own strategic autonomy. 

The question then is not whether summits work, but how to make them work for Africa. Continental leaders should use summitry to bypass international relations complexities and exercise their bargaining power in a new age of multilateralism. If summits help attract investment and diversify both economies and development partners, they can deliver major value. DM

Ronak Gopaldas, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Consultant, Director, Signal Risk and Faculty at the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

First published by ISS Today.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: Joburg’s dodgy loan shows the wheels are coming off the ANC-EFF alliance road test
South Africa

After the Bell: Joburg’s dodgy loan shows the wheels are coming off the ANC-EFF alliance road test
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
South Africa

As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
Maverick News

DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Collapsed pylons – 48 hours in the dark and counting for many Tshwane residents, City asks Eskom for help
Maverick News

Collapsed pylons – 48 hours in the dark and counting for many Tshwane residents, City asks Eskom for help
‘From the edge of the sky to the ends of the earth’ – China’s ever-expanding reach
Maverick News

‘From the edge of the sky to the ends of the earth’ – China’s ever-expanding reach

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.