Mangaung municipal workers down tools after some paid only R23 after crippling deductions

Mangaung municipal workers are demanding answers after pay deductions left some with salaries of less than R100. (Photo: Cathy Dlodlo)
By Cathy Dlodlo
30 Mar 2023
Workers at the Mangaung Metro Municipality downed tools on Wednesday after some workers were paid only R23 of their salaries. Overtime was also not paid.

Jimmy Motse, the Mangaung regional chairperson of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), says the union has engaged National Treasury before to complain about a member of the national intervention committee who refused to address the non-payment of overtime or answer questions about why municipal workers are crippled by deductions on their salaries. 

The Mangaung Municipality was placed under administration in April 2022 after some two years of provincial intervention yielded no results.

Read more in Daily Maverick: National government will fix ‘messed-up’ Mangaung Metro, promises Ramaphosa 

“Some workers are in debt, but the law is clear about the percentage of a worker’s pay that can be deducted and the municipality is not above the law,” Motse said. 

The metro is struggling with protest action by residents about the lack of service delivery. Workers’ unions and residential pressure groups have successfully protested against the establishment of a metro police force. 

The leadership of Samwu and officials from the National Treasury were locked in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss workers’ concerns.

“The municipality is currently running on autopilot and decisions are being made without taking the workers into consideration,” Motse said.

Some of the Mangaung municipal workers who downed tools on 29 March 2023. (Photo: Supplied)

He said payment of overtime was necessitated by the shortage of municipal workers on the ground. “The top and senior structures of the municipality are bloated, while the workers on the ground are not enough.

“Some of the members of the national intervention team and all heads of departments at the metro — about seven of them — are walking around with bodyguards. We would like to see the safety and security assessment that led to this decision. Did the council approve the appointment of bodyguards and why is the metro paying for it?” asked Motse.

Last month, Mangaung Mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana, council Speaker Zanele Sifuba and chief whip Vusi Tshabalala were recalled by the ANC.

During the address by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula at the Free State provincial conference, he had harsh words for the metro.  

A request for comment from the spokesperson for the Mangaung Metro, Qondile Khedama, was unanswered by Wednesday afternoon. DM

