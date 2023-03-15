Our Burning Planet

TOXIC INC

Kusile Power Station allowed to release more sulphur dioxide despite health effects on communities

Kusile Power Station allowed to release more sulphur dioxide despite health effects on communities
Barbara Creecy, South Africa's environment, forestry and fisheries minister. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Emissions rise from a Kusile coal-fired power station tower in Mpumalanga. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Onke Ngcuka
15 Mar 2023
0

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Barbara Creecy has granted Eskom’s Kusile Power Station an exemption from complying with air emission standards in an effort to reduce rolling blackouts.

Eskom’s Kusile Power Station has been granted an exemption from complying fully with national air quality regulations and has been allowed to emit more sulphur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere despite its health impacts, Barbara Creecy, the minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, said on Wednesday.

“I am equally aware of the health and associated impacts of exposure to sulphur dioxide emissions, particularly on communities in close proximity to coal-fired power stations,” said the minister in a statement that also acknowledged the socioeconomic impacts of load shedding.

“In the light of the competing factors, I have been called on to make an extraordinarily difficult decision.”

 

The exemption was granted on the grounds that one of Kusile’s stacks (chimneys) was damaged and will undergo repairs until December 2024. Eskom is constructing a temporary stack, expected to be completed by November, which will allow for the generation capacity of 2,100MW — reducing load shedding by two levels, Creecy said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Temporary measures for the stack will result in Kusile not making use of the Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) mechanism which reduces SO2 emissions, for just over a year, increasing SO2 emissions beyond Kusile’s limits stated in its Atmospheric Emission Licence.

Last year, Eskom labelled Kusile its environmentally friendly power plant as it was the only one with the FGD mechanism, which enabled the plant to emit 500 milligrams per cubic metre, ensuring the plant complied with the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act of 2004, Our Burning Planet reported.

Read more in Daily Maverick:Eskom greenwash on coal-fired Kusile a smokescreen for terrifying overall emissions

A report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea) found that Eskom was the world’s most polluting power company, surpassing Chinese and US power utilities.

Another more recent report by Crea showed that the power utility’s lack of compliance with atmospheric limitations threatened the health of nearby and surrounding communities, causing premature deaths, particularly among children. It added that this lack of compliance would cost the SA economy R42-billion by 2030.

Read more in Daily Maverick:Something stinks – Eskom’s uncontrolled pollution emissions cost thousands of lives and billions of rands” 

In response to the announcement, Life After Coal released a statement which questioned whether the additional release of sulphur dioxide would be a breach of the constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to health and wellbeing — a right enforced by the “Deadly Air” court judgment.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ​​Screws tighten on big polluters and Creecy after resounding ‘deadly air’ legal victory” 

The exemption was granted to Eskom under the following conditions:

  • It must issue a public notice in two national newspapers, with reasons for the application;
  • It must conduct a public participation process over 14 days;
  • It must account to Creecy, and the Portfolio Committee of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in Parliament about the progress of repairs to the chimney; and
  • It must take measures to mitigate against harm to workers and surrounding communities, including independent health screenings and referrals to public health facilities where needed.

Gabriel Klaasen, a climate and environmental activist with the African Climate Alliance, said that while it was disappointing that Eskom had been granted the exemption, it was not surprising. He added that the government was not prioritising the responsibility it had to citizens and future generations.

“The State of Disaster should not be an opportunity to push forward opportunities to bring power online at the expense of people and the planet. It’s an opportunity to put justice at the forefront of decision-making and a just transition,” said Klaasen. DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
Maverick News

Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims probe nothing more than ANC and DA political witch-hunt for touching ‘untouchables’
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Nehawu ends strike after government sweetens its 2023 pay rise offer to public servants
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike after government sweetens its 2023 pay rise offer to public servants
How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
Maverick News

How the EFF’s planned shutdown might play out
One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities
South Africa

One foot out the door – visa regimes that offer Saffas options and opportunities

TOP READS IN SECTION

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Maverick News

Follow the money: The directors who flushed Transnet’s cash
Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
Maverick News

Torched by power cuts, the middle class will load shed the ANC in 2024 – survey
These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Maverick News

These five German energy companies are reviewing Eskom’s operations, Scopa finally told
Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Maverick News

Red alert – DA, City of Cape Town seek interdicts against EFF’s shutdown amid ‘threats’ of violence
Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems
South Africa

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.