DEATH STRIKE DAY 4

Strikers shot with rubber bullets at Mthatha hospital

Security guards armed with imvubu (sjambok ) preventing health workers from entering the premises of Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital and Mthatha General Hospital on 9 March 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)
By Hoseya Jubase
09 Mar 2023
Private security guards with covered faces, in full riot gear openly displaying their firearms and wielding sjamboks, on Thursday 9 March fired rubber bullets at striking workers who had gathered at the entrance of the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital. Four protestors were hit.

Four protestors were hit by rubber bullets on Thursday morning as security guards were deployed to enforce a court order obtained by the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

One of the patients caught in the crossfire was distraught.

“We were dodging rubber bullets this morning! Those security guards were shooting at everyone. Patients like me can’t walk properly but let me tell you when they started shooting we ran for our lives. We didn’t expect that from the security guards,” he said.

“I have been here since yesterday, but we didn’t get any help yesterday. I decided to sleep here, and the police officers were also here, but I don’t know what exactly happened today to the security guards,” said Abongile Mabaso who witnessed the shooting.

The Eastern Cape Department of Health had obtained a court order late on Wednesday to allow for striking workers who come closer than 200 metres to a hospital entrance to be removed.

“I am in desperate need of help,” Mabaso said. “I was hit by a car and my injuries need serious attention.”

Bulelani Naki, chairperson of Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital branch said of the situation:

“It is chaotic. We thought the police will manage the strike. We didn’t think there will be security guards. Now we are seeing security guards shooting at workers claiming that they are following a court order.

Security guards sitting in the Nelson Mandela Hospital entrance preventing health workers from entering the premises on 9 March 2023. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

“They didn’t even warn us. They just opened fire. As the leadership, we are still discussing the matter but we were surprised by the response of the security guards.”

He said four of their workers were injured as well as some members of the public.

About 25 security guards were deployed at the gate at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital and Mthatha General Hospital on Thursday.

Eastern Cape Department of Health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said they were advised by the National Department of Health not to comment further on the strike as communication will be handled by the Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla. DM/MC

