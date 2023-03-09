After the trade union members began their indefinite strike at health facilities on Monday, 6 March, surgeries were cancelled, ambulances were unable to respond to emergency calls, health workers were forced to remain on shift and look after critical patients and relief workers were not allowed in.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Wage strike hammers health services across the country”

A young doctor was among the medical staff who barricaded themselves in a theatre at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, in an attempt to continue life-saving surgery while protesters tried to force them out on day two of the strike.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Despite the Eastern Cape health MEC obtaining an interdict against the strikers, the devastation continued, with psychiatric patients banging on windows and screaming for help as pregnant women tried to help one another on the third day of a strike.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Eastern Cape Health MEC obtains interdict against strikers as devastation continues at hospitals”

On day four, patients across South Africa struggled to access hospitals, surgeries and dispensaries. Appointments were cancelled and staff were intimidated. The operations at blood banks across several provinces were also affected. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Massive hospital disruptions across SA as health workers continue strike”