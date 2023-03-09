Maverick Citizen

NEHAWU DEATH STRIKE

In photos – the chaos sweeping South Africa, and the patients bearing the brunt

In photos – the chaos sweeping South Africa, and the patients bearing the brunt
Nehawu members protest outside George Tabor Technical College in Soweto on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)
By Takudzwa Pongweni
09 Mar 2023
0

On Monday morning, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union brought health service in several hospitals and clinics countrywide to a standstill. Despite numerous interdicts, the strike has contributed throughout the week, with widespread reports of death and suffering. Maverick Citizen has been contacted by doctors, nurses, health workers and patients across the country about their experiences. Below are some of the images that capture the devastating impacts of the strike.

After the trade union members began their indefinite strike at health facilities on Monday, 6 March, surgeries were cancelled, ambulances were unable to respond to emergency calls, health workers were forced to remain on shift and look after critical patients and relief workers were not allowed in. 

Read more in Daily Maverick:Wage strike hammers health services across the country

A young doctor was among the medical staff who barricaded themselves in a theatre at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein, in an attempt to continue life-saving surgery while protesters tried to force them out on day two of the strike. 

Read more in Daily Maverick:‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Despite the Eastern Cape health MEC obtaining an interdict against the strikers, the devastation continued, with psychiatric patients banging on windows and screaming for help as pregnant women tried to help one another on the third day of a strike. 

Read more in Daily Maverick:Eastern Cape Health MEC obtains interdict against strikers as devastation continues at hospitals

On day four, patients across South Africa struggled to access hospitals, surgeries and dispensaries. Appointments were cancelled and staff were intimidated. The operations at blood banks across several provinces were also affected. DM

Read more in Daily Maverick:Massive hospital disruptions across SA as health workers continue strike

Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein. (Photo: Supplied)

strike

Christel Vermaak (45), with an open stomach wound due to complications from an earlier hernia operation, in Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein. She and several other women in the room with her had just been told they were being discharged due to a severe staff shortage. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

A heavily pregnant Kgothatso Mary Mokhele (39) with her son Rethabile (17) at Pelonomi Hospital. She was due for a check-up today but was told she couldn’t be helped because of a severe staff shortage. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

A lone doctor walks through the deserted paediatric wing of Pelonomi Hospital. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

Nehawu members protest outside Bheki Mhlangeni Hospital in Soweto on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

nehawu

Patients wait in a long queue at a dispensary at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

At Stretford Community Health Centre in Orange Farm, Johannesburg, patients are locked out. (Photo: Supplied)

nehawu

Wheelchair-bound patients wait for medicine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Bheki Simelane)

nehawu

Nehawu members protest at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

Patients had to walk far because the road was closed at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

A patient making his wag through the empty corridors of Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

The neonatal unit at Pelonomi Hospital is chained from the inside to keep health workers and babies safe inside on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

Empty admissions offices at Pelonomi Hospital on 8 March 2023. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

Tyres smoulder during the Nehawu protest at Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

A police officer gets ready to throw a smoke grenade at Nehawu protesters who are blocking the road running past Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

nehawu pelonomi

Abrie Montshi (42) was admitted to Pelonomi Hospital with a broken arm. On Tuesday, it had still not been treated or put in a cast. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

A man, alone in a ward, watches Nehawu members singing outside the entrance to Pelonomi Hospital. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

Police guard one of the entrances to Pelonomi Hospital. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

An abandoned ward at Pelonomi Hospital. (Photo: Magdel Louw)

Dirty linen in the passages at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 7 March 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

nehawu tshepong

A few nurses attend to patients at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 7 March 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A patient in a hallway at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 7 March 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Dirty linen in a passage at Tshepong Hospital on 7 March 2023. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

Nurses attend to patients at Tshepong Hospital on 7 March 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

nehawu tshepong

A patient at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 7 March 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp on 7 March 2023. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

Masibeko Mangiso’s relative helps him outside Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Nurses sit outside Leratong Hospital during the strike. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

Angry Monwabisi Mesilaniand his wife Nombulelo Qhinga outside Nelson Mandela Hospital after being told to go home due to the strike. (Photo: Hoseya Jubase)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards
Maverick News

IFP gives ANC wake-up call as it makes huge inroads in KwaZulu-Natal wards
Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her
Maverick News

Mkhwebane bares her soul, tells interviewer spying is not a crime and corporate world won't touch her
Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Maverick News

Dali Mpofu’s defence of Busisiwe Mkhwebane skating on very thin ethical and legal ice
Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over
Maverick News

Diamond-mining operation moves out of Western Cape fishing village – but the fight is far from over

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
Maverick News

Supreme Court of Appeal blocks bad-tempered, disrespectful law graduate from being admitted as an attorney
SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
Maverick News

SCA’s extraordinary directive to Regiments Capital lawyers and Vincent Maleka SC
State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Maverick News

State has ‘irrefutable evidence’ to convict Zandile Gumede and 21 alleged co-conspirators in R320m graft trial
Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II
Maverick News

Scopa inquiry into De Ruyter’s Eskom corruption claims loading, as defence minister skirts questions on Mosi II

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options