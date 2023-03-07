Newly minted Deputy president Paul Mashatile embraces President Cyril Ramaphosa at the swearing in ceremony in Cape Town on 7 March 2023. (Photo: GCIS)

New ministers and deputy ministers were officially sworn into office on Tuesday in a ceremony in Cape Town following a Cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The reshuffle was announced on Monday night, after weeks of speculation.

First to be sworn in was Paul Mashatile as the country’s new Deputy President. Within the space of a few minutes, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo administered the oath, Mashatile signed a document and the words came from Zondo: “Congratulations, Mr Deputy President.” There was applause from the officials and a hug from Ramaphosa.

The new ministers were then sworn in. First up was Sindisiwe Chikunga, who became transport minister. After Zizi Kodwa was sworn in as the new sport, arts and culture minister, there were a few jokes about his shirt, which was described by the President as looking “presidential”.

All eyes were on the new minister of electricity — the first such position in the Cabinet — as Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa took his oath.

There were smiles and hugs all around from both the President and Deputy President after Ramokgopa was sworn in.

The newly appointed ministers are:

Sindisiwe Lydia Chikunga — minister of transport;

Noxolo Kiviet — minister of public service and administration;

Ncediso Goodenough Kodwa — minister of sport, arts and culture;

Thembi Nkadimeng — minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs;

Dr Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa — minister in the Presidency responsible for electricity;

Maropene Lydia Ramokgopa — minister in the Presidency, responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation; and

Sihle Zikalala — minister of public works and infrastructure.

After the ministers were sworn in, up next were the deputy ministers.

First up was Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, who was sworn in as deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs. He is a traditional healer along with being an adviser, counsellor and spokesperson for the amaRharhabe royal family, reported News24.

When the new deputy minister of water and sanitation, Judith Tshabalala, was the last official to be sworn in, there was laughter as she was the “lastborn” to be sworn in.

The full list of new deputy ministers:

Zolile Burns-Ncamashe — deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs;

Lisa Nkosinathi Mangcu — deputy minister of transport;

Itiseng Kenneth Morolong — deputy minister in the Presidency;

Nomasonto Evelyn Motaung — deputy minister in the Presidency;

Elizabeth Dipuo Peters — deputy minister of small business;

Bernice Swarts — deputy minister of public works;

Mpho Parks Tau — deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs;

Nokuzola Gladys Sisisi Tolashe — deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities; and

Judith Tshabalala — deputy minister of water and sanitation.

After the swearing-in ceremony was concluded, the new officials left for an official photo and a briefing by the President. DM