Announcing the death of MEC Tate Makgoe, Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana said the accident happened on the N1 near Winburg. One of his bodyguards, Vuyo Mdi, also died in the crash.

Dukwana said Makgoe was on his way back from a meeting in Johannesburg. He was due to address a church service in Heidedal, Bloemfontein and opted to drive back in the night.

The vehicle in which he was travelling collided with a number of cows crossing the national road.

Addressing the media at Makgoe’s house in Universitas, Bloemfontein, Dukwana said when the Free State Emergency Services arrived on the scene all three occupants – the MEC and his two bodyguards – were trapped in the wreck. The jaws of life were used to free them. Makgoe and Mdi were declared dead on the scene.

The other bodyguard, Pule Nkopane, was admitted to hospital and is in a critical condition.

Expressing condolences to Makgoe’s family, Dukwana said Makgoe was the longest serving MEC in the province. He was an MEC since 1994 and served the people of the province in various capacities.

Dukwana and several senior government officials visited the accident scene and then he other MECs are proceeded to Mdi’s family home and the hospital to visit Nkopane.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Early on Sunday morning, mourners streamed to Makgoe’s family home to convey their condolences. The Makgoe family did not come out during a media address by Dukwane, where the media was requested to allow the family to come to terms with the MEC’s death and have an undisturbed mourning period.

In a statement by the presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the deaths. “The President’s thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of the MEC and his protector and we wish the surviving driver a speedy and full recovery.”

Makgoe, who hails from Parys in the Free State, led the Free State as number one in the country with its matric results, for several consecutive years.

Read more in Daily Maverick here: Free State – we’re simply the best

He also served as a member of the provincial cabinet in various capacities – including tourism, finance and in education.

He was very popular for his success with the final results in the secondary and primary school sector.

The University of Free State issued a statement of condolences with Prof Francis Petersen, Rector and Vice-Chancellor, expressing shocked and sadness to learn of the tragic accident. Makgoe was a UFS Council member as representative of the Free State Premier for two terms, from 1 November 2010 to 31 December 2018. He was also a member of the Executive Committee of Council in his second term.

“MEC Makgoe had a strong relationship with the UFS, which saw him collaborating on numerous projects, including the Internet Broadcast Project from 2012 to 2022, which was aimed at supporting Grade 12 learners and teachers,” said the statement.

“Through continued collaboration and under his leadership, the Free State reclaimed its top spot in the National Senior Certificate examination results in 2019 and has maintained it to date. “This would not have been possible without the leadership of MEC Makgoe; we salute him for the significant role he played, and for his contribution to the success of the province over the past few years,” said Prof Petersen.

Dukwane said the Free State executive council would engage with the presidency this week in connection with funeral arrangements. DM