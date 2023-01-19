Defend Truth

AT A GLANCE: NSC RESULTS

Matrics bag 80.1% pass rate — A visual gauge of the 2022 National Senior Certificate results

Matrics bag 80.1% pass rate — A visual gauge of the 2022 National Senior Certificate results
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga releases NSC results for the Class of 2022 in Gauteng on 19 January 2023. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)
By Victoria O’Regan
19 Jan 2023
0

The Class of 2022 has clinched an 80.1% pass rate, improving by 3.7% from 2021. We unpack the 2022 National Senior Certificate results here in graphic form.

‘It is important to remind the nation that for the past 10 years, the NSC pass rate has consistently been going up,” said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga at the announcement of the 2022 matric exam results on Thursday in Fairlands, Johannesburg.

“The Class of 2022 must be commended for maintaining this trend despite the astronomical challenges they faced – challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Eskom’s load shedding and the sporadic service delivery protests.” 

The matric pass rate has improved by 3.7 percentage points, increasing from 76.4% in 2021 to 80.1% in 2022. 

“This represents a record of 580,555 candidates who passed the 2022 NSC examinations – an improvement of 7.9% passes by number, achieved by the Class of 2021,” said Motshekga. 

 

Notwithstanding the educational challenges and rolling blackout disruptions, Free State held on to its number one place with a pass rate of 88.5% – an increase of 2.8% from last year. 

Gauteng was second, with a pass rate of 84.4%. 

KwaZulu-Natal took third place, and was also the best-improved province, achieving 83% – an increase of 6.2% from 2021.

KZN was followed by the Western Cape with an 81.4% pass rate, North West with 79.8% and the Eastern Cape with 77.3%. 

Limpopo received the lowest pass rate at 72.1%.

 

 

Motshekga said 278,814 matric learners received bachelor passes – an improvement of 8.9% from the Class of 2021. 

This represents 38.4% of the total number of candidates who wrote the 2022 NSC examinations.

 

“Overall, there were 326,894 girls (an improvement of 10% from 2021), and 253,661 boys (an improvement of 5.4% from 2021), who passed the 2022 NSC examinations,” said Motshekga. 

When translated into percentages, 80.2% of girls and 79.8% of boys who sat the 2022 exams, passed. 

With 161,235 girls achieving bachelor passes, this marked an improvement of 10.3% from 2021, while 117,579 boys obtained bachelor passes, an improvement of 7% from the previous cohort.  

 

The 2022 NSC passes for non-fee paying schools stands at 387,401 – an increase of 9.2% from 2021. 

The bachelor passes achieved by learners in non-fee paying schools stands at 169,903 – an increase of 13.4% from 2021.

The percentage of bachelor passes produced by non-fee paying schools has also increased, from 62% in 2021 to 64% in 2022. 

 

 

The Class of 2022 managed to achieve 218,730 distinctions – an increase of 3.3% from 2021, said Motshekga. 

The provinces with the most distinctions were KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumlanga. 

“Combined, the contribution of [these] six provinces towards passes with distinction is 200,335 distinctions – which is equivalent to 91.6%,” said the minister.

 

DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Maverick News

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund
Business Maverick

Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Maverick News

Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
Maverick News

Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
KZN romp – IFP, DA beat the heat, and their rivals, in Mtubatuba and Msunduzi
Maverick News

KZN romp – IFP, DA beat the heat, and their rivals, in Mtubatuba and Msunduzi

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.