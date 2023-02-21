Defend Truth

Frank Chikane to chair ANC’s disciplinary body as party shakes up its committees

Dr Zweli Mkhize (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) | ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | Veteran politician Reverend Frank Chikane.(Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Moeletsi Mabe)
By Queenin Masuabi
21 Feb 2023
Following the election of a new National Executive Committee the ANC has now constituted its various committees as well as appointed chairpersons and deputies.

The list of committee heads, which Daily Maverick has seen, shows that Reverend Frank Chikane – anti-apartheid activist and co-founder of the anti-corruption group Defend Our Democracy – will be heading the party’s Integrity Committee. 

Chikane will replace George Mashamba who has chaired the committee for the past five years. 

The committee was set up in 2013 to protect the image of the ANC and to enhance its standing in society, by ensuring that action is taken to deal with public officials, leaders and members who face allegations of improper conduct.

However, the committee has been criticised for being toothless since it only makes recommendations for how disciplinary matters should be handled while the final say still lies with the party’s National Executive Committee.

The party’s deputy president, Paul Mashatile, is now the head of the Deployment Committee, while Nkenke Kekana and the party’s second deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa, will chair the Information and Publicity and Monitoring and Evaluations committees respectively. 

Zweli Mkhize is now the chair of the Social Transformation Committee, Thoko Didiza heads the Drafting Committee and Parks Tau has been appointed to lead the Local Government Intervention Team.

Mmamoloko Kubayi remains at the helm of the Economic Transformation Committee and Sibongile Besani chairs the Political Education Committee.

The ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, will chair two committees – International Relations and Elections and Campaigns. 

Kgalema Motlanthe during the nominations session on 18 December 2022 at Nasrec Expo Centre. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe remains as chair of the Electoral Committee, but Chief Livhuwani Matsila is no longer his deputy and no longer features as a member of the group. 

The party has also assigned NEC members t0 various provinces. The deployees are expected to supervise and direct the work of the ANC at all levels of government. 

ANC rules state that NEC members should not be deployed in the provinces where they reside or to the structures they belong to. 

Fébé Potgieter will continue as general manager of the party, in what is said to be a “transitional measure”, until the end of March. Her tenure ended when she was elected as an NEC member at the party’s 55th national conference in December 2022. DM

