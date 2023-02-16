“Every time your ministers don’t perform, instead of firing them you protect them by taking things into the Presidency. Be decisive, Mr President. Fire them! Don’t have a nanny Cabinet… If they are not working, fire them.”

Looking at President Cyril Ramaphosa during Day Two of the Sona Parliamentary debate on Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson, IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, didn’t mince his words.

“It seems to us you have no confidence in your own ministers,” he said before setting out how most, if not all functions currently located in the Presidency should actually be in departments.

The Presidential Employment Stimulus should be in the National Youth Development Agency and the labour ministry. The Presidential Climate Commission should be in Environmental Affairs. Mineral Resources and Energy should run the National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) alongside the Just Energy Transition, while infrastructure should be in Public Works and the presidential red tape reduction unit at Small Business Development.

Instead, all are in the Presidency, said Hlengwa, who at Scopa must deal with financial fudging at best and, at worst, abuse of authority, money and procurement.

“You are overstretching yourself and your ministers are sitting at home doing nothing,” said Hlengwa.

His comments came in the wake of the 9 February State of the National Address (Sona) in which Ramaphosa stepped off the traditional Sona outline of the government’s programme for the year.

“We are not presenting new plans, nor are we outlining here the full programme of government,” the President had said, raising four issues: rolling blackouts, joblessness, poverty, and crime and corruption.

And Sona 2023 seemed more about what the Ramaphosa Presidency does, rather than his administration. Three ministers were cited — not by name — as “minister of finance”, “minister of public enterprises” and “minister of cooperative government”.

On the rolling blackouts, Ramaphosa announced the forthcoming appointment of an electricity minister in his Presidency, and a National State of Disaster to accelerate the plans he and Necom had established in the Presidency already in July 2022.

Ramaphosa spoke about the Presidential Climate Commission and the Just Energy Transition and its funding that all are in the Presidency, as is the joint initiative with National Treasury on structural reforms, Operation Vulindlela, and the red tape reduction unit which, he said, “has been working with various departments to make it easier to do business”.

He spoke of investment in South Africa — R367-billion pledged at the most recent pledging meet — which is also a function located in the Presidency, right from the start in 2018 when Ramaphosa said he wanted to raise $100-billion over the next five years.

Ramaphosa presented a list of various bridges to be built — a Sona tradition — but without any reference to specific departments. Infrastructure also is within his Presidency. As commander-in-chief, the President thanked the SANDF for its bridge-building prowess.

On unemployment, Ramaphosa cited achievements of the Presidential Employment Stimulus — including 1.2 million job opportunities — which is in his Presidency. Nothing on the employment and labour ministry or department, or public works programmes like the Public Works Employment Programme that dates back to the Thabo Mbeki administration.

And so the ministers and deputies who spoke in the Sona debate took their lead from their boss to hail his leadership.

After some ideological non-reductionist hair-splitting over the yet-to-be-appointed electricity minister in the Presidency, aka the electricity availability factor project manager, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said: “If we derail from the identified critical path, we will derail the whole project. That is how serious the President takes this crisis.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

A concrete announcement

Mantashe brought one concrete announcement to the Sona debate. His department will issue a request for proposals for 513MW of battery storage by the end of February, 3,000MW of gas-to-power by 31 March, and in Bid Window 7 of up to 5,000MW, even if subject to grid capacity availability. Such grid transmission limitations meant 3,200MW of the previous bid window could not actually be connected.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel picked up on the government at work under Ramaphosa’s leadership, reiterating green hydrogen and electric car manufacturing alongside various investments in vehicle plants, at several of which Ramaphosa cut the ribbon in the past year.

“This government is building greater cohesion… through masterplans,” said Patel in reference to sugar, clothing, poultry and other sectors in an echo of Ramaphosa’s Sona words about how masterplans are “supporting the revival of the relevant sectors, the injection of investment by the private sector and the creation of new jobs and livelihoods”.

Deputy International Relations Minister Alvin Botes used his speaking time to praise Ramaphosa’s leadership at the African Union Peace and Security Council and the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

“Mr President, because of your leadership, we exported in 2021 more to Africa (R385-billion) than to the EU (R355-billion),” said Botes on Tuesday.

The baton was handed over on Wednesday.

“We believe under your leadership, comrade President, we will attend to the burning issues of this country,” said National Council of Provinces Chief Whip Seiso Mohai.

“Mr President, you are a man at work,” said Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, speaking about the presidential words on dealing with the title deeds backlog.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi homed in on Ramaphosa’s Sona speech reference to the 10,000 graduates who will digitise population register documents.

“The first cohort (of 2,000) has completed its training in Benoni… They will be employed for three years,” said the minister of the “security milestone”.

However, that digitisation project was announced in Sona 2022. And similarly dated was Wednesday’s reference by Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to thousands of Connect SA WiFi spots across South Africa.

It popped up as far back as March 2022 in her public statements.

“The revised model connects 44,000 government institutions and over 33,000 community WiFi hotspots through a partnership of government and private sector including small and medium enterprise participation.”

Ramaphosa also got tribute for Covid-19 measures like vaccines. “Under your leadership, President, we have administered just under 49 million doses,” said Health Minister Joe Phaahla, adding that 51.1% of the adult population had been reached.

Ironically, that’s an admission of falling short. In September 2021, MPs were told the target was to vaccinate 70% of adults, or 28 million persons by 31 March 2022 in what was already a downward revision from the initial target of 67% of South Africa’s population, or 41 million persons, by the end of 2021.

Wednesday was a scrappy Day Two of the Sona parliamentary debate. Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu put her finger on the mix of governance and electioneering that was fired from the speaker’s podium.

“We will be coming back with a plan — like other ministers will come back with a plan — and the plan is to march towards 2024,” she said. DM