South Africa

Sona 2023 – Live news, commentary on the State of the Nation Address

A general view of City Hall during the preparations ahead of SONA 2023 on 2 February 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)
By Daily Maverick Reporters
09 Feb 2023
Live updates from the Cape Town City Hall where Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the 2023 State of the Nation Address. It is the president's seventh address on the state of the nation.

The need-to-know

  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will be delivering the 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona) tonight at 19:00 in opening of the parliamentary year.
  • For the second consecutive year, the address will take place at the Cape Town City Hall due to ongoing repairs of the National Assembly Chamber.
  • Protests are expected around the event, with Operation Dudula first on the scene on Wednesday with roughly 20 picketers.
  • Leaders from across South Africa’s civil society, political and private sectors gathered at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to weigh in on the state of the nation.

Ramaphosa has made many public statements about fighting corruption, about how he wants to resolve the power crisis, or fix the state.

But if his actions were words, there would be only almost uninterrupted silence. So little of what he has promised before has actually happened. – Stephen Grootes

Read: A.D. 2023 – what to expect from another Sona from the man who could have been a contender

Zapiro Sona prep

Marianne Merten By Marianne Merten

A restive South Africa and a roiling ANC — can President Ramaphosa seize the moment?

Much rides on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2023 State of the Nation Address on Thursday, which opens the parliamentary calendar and kicks the political year into full swing. That much is riding on the address holds even more true given the 2024 elections, a seemingly intractable energy crisis, and political noise, also from within the governing ANC.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his address to parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 26 April 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Siyabulela Duda / POOL)

Daily Maverick logo By Brij Maharaj

Here’s the Sona you want to hear (but don’t hold your breath)

In recent times, there have been invariable comparisons with our neighbour Zimbabwe, but we are not quite there yet. The delicate difference is that, in South Africa, we have an independent judiciary (notwithstanding Msholozi’s geriatric rantings) and a free press.

(President Cyril Ramaphosa at this year’s State of the Nation address. Archive photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Daily Maverick logo By Judith February

We don’t want death by detail, Mr President, but a short, sharp Sona setting the stage for bold action

In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to a country worn weary by his obsequious smile, his fealty to a corrupt ANC and his inability to govern with conviction.

ramaphosa sa mining
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on 7 February 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Daily Maverick logo By Mark Heywood

The other side of Sona – Suffering Nation, Seething Nation

When the Sona show is over, and our attention has moved on, ‘business as usual’ means the steady and inexorable whittling away of the dignity, opportunity and possibility from millions of people in South Africa.

Anxiety, depression and constantly feeling unsafe are some of the words that came up as immigrant children living in Johannesburg described their everyday life. (Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

Daily Maverick logo By Songezo Zibi

Sona 2023 — We need a crisis recovery plan, not business as usual

We are in a crisis. A crisis demands vision, fortitude, and capability. South Africa has all three — just not where it matters, and that is in a declining ANC that no longer knows how to govern.

A general view of City Hall during the preparations ahead of SONA 2023 on 2 February 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Misha Jordaan)

Queenin Masuabi By Queenin Masuabi

‘Ramaphosa has taken us down the path of failure’ — opposition parties blast President ahead of State of the Nation Address

The Democratic Alliance and ActionSA have hosted their own Sona events which look at how the government should be dealing with the ongoing problems faced by South Africans. They also looked at the shortcomings of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.

ramaphosa
South African Defence Force (SANDF) members parade during a dress rehearsal ahead of the State of the Nation Address on 8 February 2017 in Cape Town. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais)
