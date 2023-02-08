Musawenknosi Nqobile Duma, a 28-year-old poet from Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, will be the praise singer at this year’s State of the Nation Address. (Photo: Suné Payne / Daily Maverick)

‘It’s huge and I never expected it,” said Musawenknosi Nqobile Duma, a 28-year-old poet from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal who will be the praise singer for President Cyril Ramaphosa when he delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February.

Duma goes by his stage name Inqanawe Yangempela. A praise singer or imbongi narrates a president’s history, clan, and family lineage in song, dance, and narration. Duma will start his narration as the presidential procession enters the chamber from where he will deliver his address.

“For me, being chosen was a breakthrough,” he said during an interview with Daily Maverick on Wednesday, the day before Sona.

“It’s a big opportunity… Even my mother cried when she heard I was selected to be the praise singer for the President.”

Duma told Daily Maverick he began his praise singing career in 2019 when he wrote a poem about Jesus. This was followed by writing praise for Ukhozi FM radio presenter Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe, who made it into a jingle on the radio. “Hearing how good it sounded on radio boosted my confidence,” said Duma.

He then wrote a poem for Zulu King Misuzulu. “Since then I have been widely recognised, including in Parliament… the wide recognition has earned me many gigs,” said Duma.

He took part in poetry competitions held by his local municipality, and from that, his name was put in a database by the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, which submitted his name to Parliament for this occasion.

“Each person’s profile was looked at and I was selected.”

When asked what message he had for South Africans, especially young people, he said: “Be committed in whatever you do, don’t give up and be persistent… if needs be, post your content [on social media] every day — also, believe in yourself.”

‘All systems go as far we are concerned’

Before Daily Maverick spoke to Duma, there was a walkabout by Parliament’s presiding officers checking on the readiness for the Sona. The walkabout followed an inspection of the City Hall, where the Sona will take place for a second year because of a devastating fire at Parliament in early 2022.

“We are happy with what we have seen,” said the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. She said it was “all systems go as far we are concerned”.

Asked about disruptions planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters, she replied that she was not having sleepless nights.

“We have all taken an oath to the Constitution of South Africa and once you take that oath, you commit to the rules that have been developed by those before you and adopted by Parliament.

“I don’t want to entertain this notion of threatening to disrupt the State of the Nation Address — the State of the Nation [Address] will proceed, and I can assure you it will be successful. However, we need to have an understanding among one another that we are adults and that we are serving the people of South Africa,” she said. DM

Duma spoke isiZulu and Daily Maverick reporter Michelle Banda provided the translation.