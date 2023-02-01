Defend Truth

BLEAK PICTURE

eThekwini municipality severely censured in latest Auditor-General report

eThekwini municipality severely censured in latest Auditor-General report
Mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
By Des Erasmus
01 Feb 2023
0

An Auditor-General’s report on eThekwini was filled with disquiet about the city’s future and its prospects as a going concern, given its growing infrastructure inadequacies and whether it would be able to finance desperately needed repairs.

The eThekwini municipality is not addressing irregular expenditure, no significant targets have been set for managers, and there is scant, if any, consequence management for underperforming employees. 

These were some of the findings included in an audit outcome report for the 2021-2022 financial year, presented at a virtual full council meeting on Tuesday by Auditor-General representative Vanuja Maharaj.  

Councillors heard that the city had incurred irregular expenditure of R1.5-billion for the period in question, and only achieved 46% of its planned performance targets for the year. 

While the municipality received an unqualified audit with findings, Maharaj’s report was filled with concern about the city’s future and its prospects as a going concern, given its growing infrastructure inadequacies and whether it would be able to finance desperately needed repairs.  

She said the city’s water losses for the period in question had amounted to 57% of the total bulk water purchased.  

“The unfavourable expenditure on repairs and maintenance and capital expenditure has negatively impacted infrastructure as indicated by the increased water losses. The continuation of the current trend could be dire for the consumer and municipality with a likely increased tariff and consequently lower debtor recoverability rates.  

“The possible effect on water-intensive commercial clients and consequential impact on the economy could be devastating,” said Maharaj, who called for “urgent intervention to address the ageing infrastructure and illegal connections”. 

Maharaj painted a bleak picture of a municipality that is regressing in almost every measurable metric, and where patronage and cronyism are instrumental in ongoing service delivery failures. 

‘Absolutely shocking’

Opposition councillors called the findings a “disgrace”, “embarrassing” and “absolutely shocking”, while ANC Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he welcomed and accepted the report. “We accept there are still weaknesses in the system that need to be filled,” he said during the meeting.  

In recent weeks, Kaunda’s position has become increasingly vulnerable. Leading a precarious coalition government, he is the face of the city’s poor response to its sewage crisis, which resulted in many of eThekwini’s beaches closing over the festive season due to high E. coli levels flowing into the ocean.   

Last week, Active Citizens Coalition (ACC) president Imtiaz Syed wrote to Speaker Thabani Nyawose asking that a vote of no confidence in Kaunda be heard at the full council meeting. But opposition councillors on Tuesday expressed concern that because the meeting was being held virtually, the number of ANC councillors, in particular, could not be verified. A date for the vote would be announced in due course, Nyawose told the meeting.

The council is expected to sit on Friday to vote for a new deputy mayor after the ANC collapsed the vote last week.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show

The AG report also found that when it came to expenditure management, reasonable steps had not been taken to ensure that the municipality implemented and maintained an effective system of expenditure control. 

This included procedures for the approval and/or authorisation and payment of funds for expenditure related to the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and Presidential Employment Programme (PEP). This is a new finding.  

Material irregularities notices were issued for both programmes. For the EPWP, this was because payments had been made to ghost employees, beneficiaries who were deceased and beneficiaries who were employed in other government departments.

For the PEP, a material irregularity notification was issued because payments went to individuals employed in other government departments. The AG is expecting a response to the notifications, with the deadline being Friday.

In the new focus area of environmental management, another new finding was that the Kingsburgh, Isipingo and Mpumalanga wastewater treatment works “did not have valid operating licences”.  

Another new finding in the environmental management focus area was that eThekwini’s northern wastewater treatment works was “not maintained to prevent malfunctioning infrastructure that could not operate as intended”.  

Consequence management failures

As for consequence management, in a repeat finding, it was noted that disciplinary proceedings were not instituted by the council when an independent investigation confirmed financial misconduct by a senior manager.

In another repeat finding: “Appropriate action was not taken against officials of the municipality where investigations proved financial misconduct…”

The report found there had been a regression in procurement and contract management. In a repeat finding, it was stated: “Some goods and services with a transaction value above R200,000 were procured without inviting competitive bids, as required by SCM regulation 19(a). Similar non-compliance was also reported in the prior year.”

New findings in the compliance section of the report included that some municipal employees “whose close family members had a private or business interest in contracts awarded by the municipality failed to disclose such interest”.

Another new finding was that those in the employ of the municipality who had private or business interests in contracts had failed to disclose their own interests.

Irregular expenditure incurred for 2021-2022 was R1.5-billion, according to the report. The “root cause” for the figure (the highest since the R2.34-billion incurred by the municipality in 2018-2019) was the non-implementation of controls and monitoring to ensure adherence to procurement processes. There were also ineffective consequence management processes and “a lack of understanding of [supply chain management] processes.

“Management did not implement preventative controls in the environment to ensure a reduction in the incurrence of irregular expenditure,” according to the report. “A lack of effective consequence management resulted in a lack of accountability.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Maharaj told the meeting that because the municipality was “at the forefront of service delivery”, it was “critical for them to have sound systems of internal controls and effective governance structures in order to achieve their goals”.

Management should improve controls over demand management and planning to ensure that a competitive bidding process was followed, she said. The accounting officer should also implement and monitor effective consequence management structures within the municipality to ensure disciplinary proceedings were instituted timeously and officials were held accountable for their actions.

“The understanding and application of preventative controls need to be entrenched in day-to-day activities by management through appropriate reviews, monitoring, corrective action and credible reporting by officials. Proper record-keeping measures should be implemented to ensure that complete, relevant and accurate information is accessible and available to support performance reporting as well as compliance, with applicable legislation,” said Maharaj in her recommendations. 

In a statement shortly after the council meeting, City Manager Musa Mbhele said: “Appropriate plans are being implemented to address consequence management, contract management and performance information. 

“The municipality will continue to work towards the internal control framework to ensure that there is continued trust and confidence in the way the city is run.”   

He said the city would initiate processes for the recovery of any confirmed financial losses as well as strengthen controls to prevent a recurrence of financial loss.

“The municipality is committed to ensuring effective consequence management, without fear or favour, to build the right culture in the municipality. We are committed to moving towards performance, integrity, transparency, and accountability through more courageous, ethical, accountable, capable and citizen-centric leadership,” Mbhele said.

‘Credible and balanced’ budget — mayor

Kaunda said in the same statement that the municipality had achieved a “credible and balanced” budget and an AA+ investment grade credit rating with a stable outlook despite the current economic climate. He did, however, raise concern over the rising amount owed to the municipality, and rising water and electricity distribution losses. 

The African National Congress eThekwini Region said shortly after the conclusion of the meeting that they, “[paid] tribute to all categories of staff in the municipality and its entities for their efforts aimed at ensuring prudent financial management. 

“As we collectively strive to ensure sound financial management, we must ensure that in our municipality, we save every cent and use our budget to improve the lives of residents.”

The eThekwini region also said the impending motion of no confidence against Kaunda was “nothing but a public relations exercise aimed at pitting the mayor against the people of eThekwini.

“It won’t succeed,” the region pronounced.

The DA, the official opposition in the city council, said that eThekwini’s poor record in meeting performance targets “indicates a collapse in service delivery and proves that the municipality is regressing under the leadership of the ANC and, in particular, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda”.

It said it was exploring the possibility of “pursuing criminal charges against those implicated in the report”. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Maverick News

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Maverick News

State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Maverick News

Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Maverick News

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Maverick News

State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.