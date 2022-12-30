The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, is the reluctant swimmer of the year. And Our Burning Planet’s Polluter of the Year runner-up.

As reported by Daily Maverick, in November the municipality was taken to court in a civil case after the city’s waste­water treatment infrastructure was not repaired following the floods of April and May. This caused millions of litres of untreated human sewage and industrial waste to contaminate the rivers and sea of Durban.

Criminal charges of mismanagement of the city, including mismanagement before the floods, were also opened.

Other criminal charges, against senior officials of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial department of environment ­affairs, were opened in relation to the city’s alleged contravention of environmental pollution laws.

Shortly afterwards, Kaunda announced the reopening of several beaches.

He was quoted as saying: “We have partnered with one of the reputable and independent laboratories, Talbot, to constantly test the quality of our water, and we have agreed to compare and share our results publicly.”

The DA had challenged Kaunda to go for a swim at the recently opened uMhlanga Main Beach, an invitation that Kaunda declined even though he said it was ready to welcome tourists and beachgoers.

A day later, Kaunda woke up brave enough to go for a swim with deputy city manager Dr Musa Gumede to prove that the quality of the water had improved enough for swimming to be safe.

Sewage pump stations are being repaired, as are a number of public ­swimming pools. DM168

