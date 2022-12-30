DM168

DM OUR BURNING PLANET RUNNER-UP POLLUTER OF THE YEAR 2022

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda gets ready to frolic in the Durban surf. (Photo: Tony Carnie/Daily Maverick)
By Asive Mabula
30 Dec 2022
Come on in, the water’s fine, says eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda after sewage floods into the sea. Eww…

The mayor of eThekwini, Mxolisi Kaunda, is the reluctant swimmer of the year. And Our Burning Planet’s Polluter of the Year runner-up.

As reported by Daily Maverick, in November the municipality was taken to court in a civil case after the city’s waste­water treatment infrastructure was not repaired following the floods of April and May. This caused millions of litres of untreated human sewage and industrial waste to contaminate the rivers and sea of Durban.

Criminal charges of mismanagement of the city, including mismanagement before the floods, were also opened.

Other criminal charges, against senior officials of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial department of environment ­affairs, were opened in relation to the city’s alleged contravention of environmental pollution laws.

Shortly afterwards, Kaunda announced the reopening of several beaches.

He was quoted as saying: “We have partnered with one of the reputable and independent laboratories, Talbot, to constantly test the quality of our water, and we have agreed to compare and share our results publicly.”

The DA had challenged Kaunda to go for a swim at the recently opened uMhlanga Main Beach, an invitation that Kaunda declined even though he said it was ready to welcome tourists and beachgoers.

A day later, Kaunda woke up brave enough to go for a swim with deputy city manager Dr Musa Gumede to prove that the quality of the water had improved enough for swimming to be safe.

Sewage pump stations are being repaired, as are a number of public ­swimming pools. DM168

How we chose the People of the Year winners

In the past, Daily Maverick journalists decided who they thought warranted the title of Person of the Year, but for the second year running, we have asked readers to vote for their preferred choice, with the proviso that we still have the final say. Choosing the annual winners is a labour of love because that’s what it takes to get a bunch of DM editors to decide whether they agree or disagree with the choices of 13,000 readers.  Over the next few days, we shall republish online all the results in various categories. – Heather Robertson, DM168 editor.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

