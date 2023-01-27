Defend Truth

OUR BURNING ASSEMBLY

Alleged Parliament arsonist again fails to appear in court despite apparent agreement to mental health evaluation

Alleged Parliament arsonist again fails to appear in court despite apparent agreement to mental health evaluation
Zandile Mafe consults with a legal representative at the Western Cape high court on 4 November, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Mafe is facing charges of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Act. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
By Vincent Cruywagen
27 Jan 2023
0

Accused Zandile Mafe refused to leave his Pollsmoor Prison cell to appear in court, according to his defence attorney.

Mafe was expected to appear in the Western Cape high court on Friday for pre-trial purposes. A trial date was supposed to be set, but Mafe failed once again to appear in court. He has failed to appear on three earlier occasions.

Mafe’s lawyer, advocate Luvuyo Godla, told the court that his client refused to leave his Pollsmoor Prison cell. According to the State Prosecutor, prison officials tried in vain to persuade Mafe to appear in court.

Mafe is accused of setting fire to the National Assembly building in the early hours of 2 January 2022. He faces charges of terrorism, arson, housebreaking, theft and possession of explosives.

A day after his arrest the matter surrounding his mental state became an issue. A day after his arrest, Mafe was examined by district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder.

She declared that Mafe was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. Mafe’s disputed confession was also made hours after the mental health report was filed.

On 4 January 2022, prosecutor Helene Booysen submitted an assessment report from Van Tonder. Based on this report, an order was granted by Magistrate Zamekile Mbalo on 4 January 2022, sending Mafe to Valkenberg Hospital for 30 days of observation. But this order was set aside by Judge President John Hlophe.

On Friday Godla told the court that during the prior sitting the defence indicated they were considering referring Mafe for assessment.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“The last consultation I had with Mafe was on Tuesday. We discussed this issue with him. He understands it. After consultation and a long break before consultation resumed, Mafe indicated that he will cooperate and do whatever is required of him.

“He agreed to be referred. We also agreed that he will come to court so that he could hear this issue being ventilated. I don’t understand why he all of a sudden changed his mind not to attend court proceedings,” Godla told the court.

Goldla requested a postponement for two weeks so that he could try again to persuade his client to appear in court so that the referral can be finalised.

But Judge Nape Dolamo reiterated that the referral cannot be made without Mafe being present in court. This would come down to an infringement of his constitutional rights.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Mafe’s no-show and that the matter has been postponed to give Mafe an opportunity to be court.

“His defence asked for his referral to Valkenberg Hospital. The State position from the outset was that Mafe be referred. On one Saturday last year, there were arguments for eight hours trying to get Mafe sent for observation. But the State lost that on a technicality when it was dismissed by Hlophe.

“The State is happy that the defence brought up this application so that NPA knows when the trial starts all the other avenues were looked at and any other challenges that we may face have been sorted out,” Ntabazalila said.

Mafe is expected to appear in  court on 10 February. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again - Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Maverick News

She’s out; she’s back in; she’s out again – Mpho Phalatse removed as Johannesburg mayor
Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Maverick News

Concerns mount over R52-million given to Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Unrest erupts in Komani in Eastern Cape over rolling blackouts
Maverick News

Unrest erupts in Komani in Eastern Cape over rolling blackouts

TOP READS IN SECTION

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Maverick News

Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.