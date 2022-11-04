X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Zandile Mafe to remain behind bars ahead of likely psyc...

Defend Truth

OUR BURNING ASSEMBLY

Arson accused Zandile Mafe to spend Christmas behind bars as defence team mulls pre-trial psychiatric evaluation

Zandile Mafe consults with a legal representative at the Western Cape high court on 4 November, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. Mafe is facing charges of arson, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Act. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
By Vincent Cruywagen
04 Nov 2022
0

Ten months after first being arrested, the mental health referral of the suspected Parliament arsonist is once again back on the cards. Mafe’s legal team has indicated they will file such a request at his next appearance in the Western Cape high court in January 2023.

Arson-accused Zandile Mafe turned up at pre-trial conference proceedings in the Western Cape high court on Friday after failing to appear on three earlier occasions.

Mafe was arrested on 2 January 2022 after he was seen exiting a burning Parliament building. He is accused of setting fire to the National Assembly building in the early hours of 2 January this year. He faces charges of terrorism, arson, housebreaking, theft and possession of explosives.

However a day after his arrest, Mafe was examined by district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder. She declared that Mafe was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. Mafe’s disputed confession was also made hours after the mental health report was filed.

On 4 January, prosecutor Helene Booysen submitted an assessment report from Van Tonder. Based on this report, an order was granted by Magistrate Zamkelie Mbalo on 4 January 2022, sending Mafe to Valkenberg Hospital for 30 days of observation.

Zandile Mafe
Zandile Mafe appears at the Western Cape high court on 4 November 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

But the referral to Valkenberg Hospital was vehemently opposed by Mafe’s senior counsel Dali Mpofu and put on hold. Part of Mpofu’s arguments was that Van Tonder, who diagnosed Mafe on 3 January as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, should have been called to testify by the State. 

The referral was subsequently set aside by Judge President John Hlophe on 19 January.

On Friday 4 November, Mafe’s legal team — consisting of advocates Nikiwe Nyathi and Luvuyo Godla — took a sudden U-turn by supporting the State’s bid to resend Mafe for observation.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Nyathi told the court the matter of referral for mental examination of their client has been raised several times. She told the court that a request has been made by the State since January, which is under consideration at this time.

There was also an earlier attempt by the State to bring this issue before the pre-trial proceedings. But on 12 August 2022, Judge Elize Steyn held that the decision needs to be dealt with by the trial judge.

Addressing the court, State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo said: “Your Honor the last words I heard from Godla is that the defence will make their request on 27 January 2023. The State has no objection.”

However, Menigo raised the point that if Mafe is found to be mentally unfit, the time elapsed since the initial referral in January will be a matter of concern. The State is ready to proceed with the trial whilst the defence indicated they are not yet ready.

According to National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, “Mafe’s legal team did indicate to our [State] counsel that there are mental challenges with their client. 

“Looks like we might go back to that application which was made in the Cape Town Regional Court in January for him to be sent for observation. His legal team has said they are considering the State’s application. When we come back the defence will be able to tell the court whether their client agrees that he be referred for mental observation.”

Mafe has been incarcerated since 2 January. His bail was denied on 4 February by Magistrate Michelle Adams in the Cape Town Regional Court. Mafe appealed the decision but in May two of three judges sitting in the Western Cape high court ruled that he would not be granted bail.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his application that challenged the Cape Town Regional Court’s decision to deny him bail in February.

The matter is back in court on 23 January 2023. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted