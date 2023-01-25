Defend Truth

POWER PLAY

Eskom seeks help to make Tshwane ‘do right by its residents’ and pay R1.4bn debt

Eskom seeks help to make Tshwane ‘do right by its residents’ and pay R1.4bn debt
The City of Tshwane's electricity debt has compounded to a bulky R1.4-billion as of 25 January 2023. (Photos: Adobe Stock // iStock)
By Victoria O’Regan
25 Jan 2023
0

However, the City of Tshwane’s ballooning bill is but one among many heavily indebted municipalities that the embattled power utility is chasing.

Eskom has requested the intervention of the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in its efforts to recover R1.4-billion in unpaid electricity debt from the City of Tshwane. 

The power utility said on Wednesday that Tshwane’s electricity debt had compounded to that bulky figure as of 25 January, “due to its short payment and non-payments spanning several months”. 

“The City short-paid its November 2022 bill of R660-million and also failed to pay its December 2022 account of R780-million, negatively impacting the liquidity, financial performance and sustainability of the power utility,” it said. 

“Despite several engagements with the City of Tshwane to encourage it to settle its November 2022 account by 31 December 2022, the bill remains outstanding.”

On 5 January 2023, Eskom reiterated its plea to the metro to settle its debt in a meeting between the two entities, but to no avail. 

As a result, Eskom has approached the CoGTA to mediate in the resolution of the City’s poor payments that, the utility says, “continue to spiral out of control”.

In 2022, Daily Maverick reported that, as of 31 July 2022, total municipal debt to Eskom stood at a staggering R49.7-billion. 

At the time, the City of Tshwane was among the top 10 municipalities in debt to Eskom, owing R967,840,102.  

In August of that year, Tshwane committed to paying R1.6-billion in debt after Eskom threatened to cut its power. That move would have affected critical functions of the city and its more than 2.7 million residents.

Debt piling up

In response to questions from Daily Maverick about heavily indebted municipalities, on 19 January 2023, Eskom said it had seen a “significant increase” in the overdue debt during the current financial year.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“The increase in growth of the municipal debt consequently puts a strain on Eskom’s financial performance and, most importantly, [its] liquidity, impacting Eskom’s ability to buy diesel which contributes to higher stages of load shedding,” it said. 

Read in Daily Maverick:Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel

According to the power utility, the following municipalities had the highest debt, as at 30 November 2022:

  • Emalahleni in Mpumalanga — R7,104,472,405;
  • Maluti-a-Phofung in the Free State — R7,040,792,724;
  • Emfuleni in Gauteng in Gauteng — R5,594,563,607;
  • Matjhabeng in the Free State — R5,024,751,159;
  • Govan Mbeki in Mpumalanga — R3,520,016,258;
  • Lekwa in Mpumalanga — R1,794,290,310;
  • City of Tshwane in Gauteng — R1,702,446,692;
  • Ngwathe in Free State — R1,642,749,981;
  • City of Matlosana in North West — R1,420,652,789; and
  • Thaba Chweu in Mpumalanga — R1,221,229,828.

In response to Daily Maverick questions last week, Eskom said the December 2022 month-end results were still being finalised and therefore not available for distribution.

On Wednesday, the ailing power utility said it did not have the financial capacity to finance Tshwane’s operations, and called on the City “to do right by its residents and pay the bulk electricity account to enable Eskom to continue supplying electricity to the City”.

Daily Maverick requested comment from the City of Tshwane but had not received a response by the time of publication. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
An 'extraordinary and loving' activist - who was struggling for dignity in Gugs - has been gunned down
Maverick Citizen

An 'extraordinary and loving' activist – who was struggling for dignity in Gugs – has been gunned down
Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
Maverick News

Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
Global firm to validate Eskom stats as rolling blackouts remain reality for next 24 months, Scopa hears
Maverick News

Global firm to validate Eskom stats as rolling blackouts remain reality for next 24 months, Scopa hears
‘We’ll be there to stop them,’ says ANC Youth League about DA’s planned march to Luthuli House
Maverick News

‘We’ll be there to stop them,’ says ANC Youth League about DA’s planned march to Luthuli House

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
Maverick News

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
ANC cadre deployment: A ‘cancer’ — or freedom of speech in action?
Maverick News

ANC cadre deployment: A ‘cancer’ — or freedom of speech in action?
First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
Maverick News

First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Maverick News

Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.