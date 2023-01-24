Faith Peterson, Laeeqa Jacobs, Jenino Maritz, Zoe Isaacs and AmyLee Langly from Lavender Hill High in Cape Town celebrate their matric results. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

The 2022 National Senior Certificate pass rate shows an increase of 3.7% from the previous year — from 76.4% to 80.1%.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the results on Thursday, 19 January.

Subject performance

The overall performance in subjects including business studies and history decreased from 80.5% and 89.5% respectively in 2021, to 76.7% and 88.2% in 2022.

However, the performance in subjects including accounting, economics, agricultural sciences, geography, physical sciences, mathematical literacy and life sciences improved from 2021.

Maths is a serial underperformer, with pupil performance dropping from 57.6% in 2021 to 55% in 2022.

The Western Cape posted the best maths performance in 2022 (67.9%,) followed by the Free State (64.6%) and Gauteng (62.7%).

Bachelor pass achievements

Of the 725,146 matriculants who wrote the 2022 NSC exams, 278,814 (38.4%) obtained bachelor passes for admission to tertiary study.

The province with the highest number of bachelor passes is KwaZulu-Natal (69,849) – despite challenges including Covid-19, floods and power cuts – followed by Gauteng (58,119) and the Eastern Cape (34,974). The Northern Cape produced the fewest (4,177).

“We must state that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most bachelor passes, with 69,849 — an increase of 12.9% from 2021; and 58,119 — an increase of 4.1% from 2021, respectively. When combined, KZN and Gauteng contributed 127,968 bachelor passes — an improvement of 8.7% from 2021, and 45.9% of the overall bachelor passes nationally,” said Motshekga at the announcement of the results.

Gauteng remains the leading province in terms of percentages: 43.4% of pupils achieved bachelor passes, followed by the Free State with 43% and the Western Cape with 42.7%.

Distinctions

The class of 2022 obtained 218,730 distinctions – 3.3% more than 2021.

The provinces with the most distinctions are:

KwaZulu-Natal — 72,630;

Gauteng — 43,300;

Western Cape — 26,428;

Eastern Cape — 25,107; and

Limpopo — 19,734.

The Northern Cape recorded the fewest distinctions — 1,896. DM