MATRIC RESULTS
‘Class of 2022 showed the greatest determination and fortitude ever,’ says Minister Motshekga
KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have been named the most improved provinces in the matric results of 2022, while the Free State has maintained its top spot.
The matric pass rate has improved by 3.7 percentage points, increasing from 76.4% in 2021 to 80.1% in 2022. The 2022 pass rate is the second-highest since 2019.
Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said on Thursday the class of 2022 had been a resilient cohort that maintained an upward trajectory.
At least 923,460 Grade 12 pupils across South Africa registered for a total of 162 papers in the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams — 2.6% more candidates than in 2021.
Of these, 752,003 were full-time candidates, an increase of 2.6% from 2021; while 168,631 were part-time candidates, 2.9% more than in 2021.
A total of 278,814 (38.4%) obtained bachelor passes for admission to tertiary institutions, while the number of candidates who passed with Higher Certificates was 108,159 (14.9%) — 4.1% more than in 2021.
A National Senior Certificate (NSC) was obtained by 117 candidates — an improvement of 13.6% from 2021.
“We must state that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most bachelor passes, with 69,849 — an increase of 12.9% from 2021; and 58,119 — an increase of 4.1% from 2021, respectively. When combined, KZN and Gauteng contributed 127,968 bachelor passes — an improvement of 8.7% from 2021, and 45.9% of the overall bachelor passes nationally,” said Motshekga.
She said that all the provinces had improved and all had pass rates of above 70%.
“Some of the other features of the 2022 NSC exams included a high degree of stability in the system, albeit the irregularities reported in a few provinces. There was much-improved data collection, data analysis and data feedback processes within the DBE; and more importantly, the class of 2022 showed the greatest determination and fortitude ever — a good sign of a maturing and resilient Basic Education system on the rise.” DM
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet