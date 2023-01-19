Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga releases the National Senior Certificate results for the Class of 2022 in Gauteng, on 19 January 2023. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS)

The matric pass rate has improved by 3.7 percentage points, increasing from 76.4% in 2021 to 80.1% in 2022. The 2022 pass rate is the second-highest since 2019.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said on Thursday the class of 2022 had been a resilient cohort that maintained an upward trajectory.

At least 923,460 Grade 12 pupils across South Africa registered for a total of 162 papers in the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams — 2.6% more candidates than in 2021.

Of these, 752,003 were full-time candidates, an increase of 2.6% from 2021; while 168,631 were part-time candidates, 2.9% more than in 2021.

A total of 278,814 (38.4%) obtained bachelor passes for admission to tertiary institutions, while the number of candidates who passed with Higher Certificates was 108,159 (14.9%) — 4.1% more than in 2021.

A National Senior Certificate (NSC) was obtained by 117 candidates — an improvement of 13.6% from 2021.

“We must state that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most bachelor passes, with 69,849 — an increase of 12.9% from 2021; and 58,119 — an increase of 4.1% from 2021, respectively. When combined, KZN and Gauteng contributed 127,968 bachelor passes — an improvement of 8.7% from 2021, and 45.9% of the overall bachelor passes nationally,” said Motshekga.

She said that all the provinces had improved and all had pass rates of above 70%.

“Some of the other features of the 2022 NSC exams included a high degree of stability in the system, albeit the irregularities reported in a few provinces. There was much-improved data collection, data analysis and data feedback processes within the DBE; and more importantly, the class of 2022 showed the greatest determination and fortitude ever — a good sign of a maturing and resilient Basic Education system on the rise.” DM