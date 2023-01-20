AirFryday. The craze for owning an air fryer is in top gear and they are so popular now that those who don’t own one will soon realise they’re missing something. And nobody enjoys FOMO moments. So let’s feed that craze.

We’re blazing an air fryer trail with a minimum of one weekly air fryer recipe, but there will be others in between, so this will not be the only day when you’ll find a new air fryer recipe here.

But there’s more coming. Our numbers show that you love our air fryer recipes, but they also show how much you enjoy our breakfast recipes. So, as of next week, we are also introducing What’s For Breakfast Mondays: a fresh breakfast recipe to kick off your week, every week. These two elements will combine with our hugely popular Throwback Thursday slot to bring you a triumvirate of great regular food stories with their accompanying recipes.

The remaining two days, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will be freeform so that there’s a space for the many recipes I produce that don’t fit into the former three categories. More air fryer recipes will crop up here and there on those days too. I will also start giving suggested air fryer alternatives for other recipes, where appropriate.

To kick off this first AirFryday, I decided to do a chicken dish, because the other category of recipes you love, judging by the numbers, is chicken. Any chicken recipe we publish just, well, flies. And chicken fans love thighs, with their succulent meat and supremely crispy skin. It turns out that an air fryer is the best way to cook them.

Tuck in, and come back every AirFryday for more. DM/TGIFood