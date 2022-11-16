We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

What’s cooking today: Gingered croissant and butter pud...

TGIFOOD

AIR FRYER WEEK: DAY 3

What’s cooking today: Gingered croissant and butter pudding

Tony Jackman’s gingered croissant and butter pudding cooked in an air fryer, served on a platter by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
16 Nov 2022
0

The traditional British bread and butter pudding is switched up by using croissants and candied ginger in this air fryer recipe.

Foil containers turn out to be a very handy item for an air fryer. Expect a rush on them, and foil loaf tins and the like becoming ubiquitous while also potentially selling out once everyone who owns an air fryer gets wind of this.

A regular foil loaf tin, 13 cm x 25 cm, was perfect for the quantities of this pudding.

You can of course also make it in a conventional oven, in which it would cook for longer.

Ingredients

100 g dried ginger slices (they come in 100g packets)

⅓ cup hanepoot or other fortified wine

250 ml full cream milk

250 ml cream

1 tsp vanilla essence or extract

3 large eggs

½ cup golden brown sugar

4 mini croissants

4 Tbsp golden brown sugar

Butter for spreading on the croissants and dotting

Method

Chop the candied ginger (available at dried fruit outlets such as Wellington or Montagu) and put it in a small saucepan with the hanepoot or other fortified wine. Bring it to a slow simmer and reduce until you have a sticky but slightly runny sauce.

Heat the milk and cream together until just less than boiling point, then turn off the heat. 

Beat the eggs and sugar together. 

Add the dairy mixture to this a little at a time while stirring. Return the mixture to the saucepan and stir on a low heat until the custard thickens.

Stir in the vanilla essence or extract.

Grease a foil loaf tin or metal one with butter.

Cut the croissants in half, butter them generously and place them alongside one another in the greased tin.

Spoon half of the candied ginger and their wine essence over, then put them back together and place them alongside one another in the foil tin.

Pour the remainder of the ginger sauce over.

Pour the custard over evenly.

Dot the top with butter here and there.

Sprinkle golden brown sugar over the top.

Preheat the air fryer to 160℃ for 5 minutes.

Put the tin in the basket and set it to cook at 160℃ for 15 minutes. Check, and if not quite cooked, put it in again for another 5 minutes. It’s self-saucing so doesn’t really need anything else, but you could serve it with vanilla ice cream if you like. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year (Lifestyle) Eastern Cape for 2022 and Galliova Food Champion 2021.

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit TGIFood.

 

Gallery

