An air fryer is a perfect vehicle for charred cauliflower steaks, and charring is a big thing in world cuisine right now. They’re flavoured with lemon and garlic and ready in 15 minutes.

One thing about air fryers needs demystifying: that all you do is give whatever you’re cooking in it a couple of spurts of cooking spray. This is not true. There’s no reason not to coat an ingredient such as cauliflower steaks thoroughly in olive oil, which means brushing the oil on them, which gives them more of a coating than a mere spray.

So, a basting brush needs to be a part of your air fryer arsenal. You can also brush melted butter on things, which is what I did this weekend with an air fryer roast chicken. Keep reading TGIFood this week for that recipe…

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

2 cauliflower steaks, about 2 cm thick

3 Tbsp olive oil

Zest of 1 small lemon (or ½ a large one)

Garlic salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method

Slice the cauliflower through the thickest part into steaks, leaving the core intact, as it helps to hold the florets together. Trim away the leaves.

Mix the lemon zest and olive oil together with a few grindings of garlic salt and black pepper. Brush on both sides of the cauliflower steaks.

Preheat the air fryer at 200℃ for 5 minutes. Spray the base of the air fryer pan with olive oil spray. Place the steaks in and set the fryer at 200℃ for 8 minutes. Remove, turn them over, and cook for another 7 minutes at the same temperature. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year (Lifestyle) Eastern Cape for 2022 and Galliova Food Champion 2021.

Mervyn Gers Ceramics supplies dinnerware for the styling of some TGIFood shoots.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.