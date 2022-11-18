Tony Jackman’s coriander-butter mielies cooked in an air fryer for just 10 minutes, presented on a platter by Mervyn Gers Ceramics. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Mielies, mealies, corn on the cob, sweetcorn, call them what you will; they have a particular place in the South African heart and are redolent of happy childhood suppers.

Every family in possession of an air fryer will need to know just how quick and easy it is to cook them in the trending countertop convection oven.

I smeared them with coriander butter that also contains a hint of galangal powder, the Asian root similar to ginger.

Ingredients

2 mielies (corn on the cob)

4 Tbsp salted butter

2 Tbsp chopped coriander leaves

½ tsp galangal powder (or ginger)

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Method

Peel away the husks and threads of the mielies. Mix the butter, coriander leaves, galangal, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Smear half of it on the mealies.

Coat the bottom of the air fryer basket with olive oil spray. Put the mielies in and set it to 200℃ for 5 minutes. When that is complete, turn the mielies over and reset for another 5 minutes.

Smear the remaining coriander butter on them before you bite in. Alternatively, mix two parts butter with one part Marmite and do the same. DM/TGIFood

