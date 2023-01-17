POWER CRISIS
Load shedding updates – New plans to end power cuts, SA downgraded from Stage 6
Get the latest load shedding updates, analysis and practical tips to deal with the continuous power cuts.
The latest
- South Africa is suffering through prolonged high-stage power cuts.
- Eskom reduced power cuts to Stages 4 and 5 on Monday, 16 January after several weeks of Stage 6 cuts.
- On Sunday night, Ramaphosa met political parties and on Monday he met labour and business representatives.
- Last week, electricity regulator Nersa awarded Eskom an annual tariff increase of 18.65%, adding to the political pressure.
- South Africa’s electricity crisis is 15 years old this month.
By Nonkululeko Njilo
Out in the cold – power crisis forces enterprising ice-cream shops to brink of closure
This is a tale of two gourmet ice-cream businesses in Johannesburg facing the grim prospect of shutting their doors indefinitely amid higher stages of rolling blackouts, as they grapple with unaffordable alternatives.
By Ferial Haffajee
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Emergency legislation will be tabled to get new power projects on to the grid, as a ‘web of bureaucracy’ slows progress, says the National Energy Crisis Committee of Ministers.
By Bloomberg
New law planned to accelerate power capacity in South Africa
The National Energy Crisis Committee, a body run by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expects record power outages to ease as measures put in place, including a new law to fast-track plant development, take effect.
By Estelle Ellis
Gatvol citizens threaten Eskom and government with legal action, demand stop to rolling blackouts
Several South African politicians and business people have instructed a legal team from seven law firms to demand that the government stops cutting the country’s power. If this cannot be done, they want an explanation. The group also wants fair compensation for the damage caused by rolling blackouts and for the government to play open cards about South Africa’s energy crisis.
By Stephen Grootes
To WEF or not to WEF: Wherever Ramaphosa may be, Eskom’s crisis remains South Africa’s true catastrophe
The announcement that President Cyril Ramaphosa has cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos this week to deal with the load shedding crisis is but another indication of the toxic politics of our energy catastrophe. There are, however, tight limits on what the President can really achieve, and anyone expecting a short-term solution to South Africa’s power crisis will be disappointed.
By Tony Jackman
Load shedding menu: Leftover pasta salad
The leftover aspect of this is twofold: first, don’t discard the bits and pieces of pasta at the bottom of a packet, and second, don’t chuck out that leftover cooked pasta.
By Julia Evans
South Africans urged to use water sparingly as rolling blackouts hit precious resource
Municipalities and water entities across South Africa have called on residents to use water sparingly as they battle continued high levels of rolling blackouts and increased demand for water as temperatures soar.
By Michelle Banda
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
A national shutdown might be looming in response to the Eskom tariff hikes and ongoing rolling blackouts.
By Victoria O’Regan
South Africans make a plan in the face of never-ending electricity blackouts
Readers across the country responded to Daily Maverick’s survey on how they were surviving Stage 6 rolling blackouts when it hit on 18 September 2022, with 32.4% of respondents indicating they had moved either partially or completely off the Eskom grid. The 67.6% of respondents still on the national grid say dealing with blackouts has become second nature.
By Malibongwe Tyilo
Choose the right-size gas geyser to save on electricity and money
As with other alternative energy solutions, such as solar-powered home systems, it is important to consider a home’s energy needs before choosing the most efficient system in order to reap optimal cost-saving benefits.
By Steve Kretzmann
Some beachgoers undeterred by health warnings as Cape Town blames rolling blackouts for sewage spills
City of Cape Town officials say power cuts to pump stations are largely responsible for the spillages and subsequent beach closures.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet