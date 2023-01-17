Defend Truth

POWER CRISIS

DA heads to court to block 18.65% Eskom tariff hike amid rolling blackouts

DA heads to court to block 18.65% Eskom tariff hike amid rolling blackouts
Luyanda Makhathini uses a paraffin light while cooking during rolling blackouts at her home in Soweto. (Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
17 Jan 2023
0

Resistance to Eskom’s load shedding and tariff hikes is growing, with the DA announcing a legal bid on Tuesday seeking to interdict energy regulator Nersa’s decision to grant Eskom a 18.65% tariff hike for the 2023/24 financial year and 12.74% for the next, heralding pain for consumers subjected to intermittent power supply.

Leader of the opposition John Steeinhuisen announced on Tuesday afternoon that he had instructed party lawyers to immediately apply to the High Court of South Africa for an interdict, to stop the tariff increase.  

He said the time “for writing letters and for government talkshops” and for “begging this government” was over, and “it’s now time to take this government head-on”.  

The announcement came hours after several politicians and business people, in a legal letter, instructed a legal team to demand that the government and Eskom stop cutting the country’s power, as well as compensation for the catastrophic damage caused by rolling blackouts. If it failed to do so, they would meet in court.  

Read in Daily Maverick: “Gatvol citizens threaten Eskom and government with legal action, demand stop to rolling blackouts” 

Steenhuisen echoed similar sentiments and said his party not only rejected the tariff hike, but also Stage 6 blackouts and the government’s poor response to “the biggest crisis our country has faced in three decades of our democracy”.  

In its papers, the DA seeks to interdict the implementation of the tariff hike pending the following relief:  

  • To have Nersa’s decision of 12 January 2023 declared inconsistent with the Constitution, and to have it declared invalid and set aside;
  • To have the ongoing and repeated decisions to implement load shedding declared inconsistent with the Constitution and therefore invalid, and for these decisions to be set aside. These include the disastrous load reduction;
  • To have the government’s response to the energy crisis declared inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid; and
  • Regarding the government’s response to the crisis, to have it declared as having having failed to respect, protect and fulfil the rights contained in the Bill of Rights, thereby limiting the rights of citizens to human dignity, the right to life, the right to an environment that is not harmful to health and well-being, the rights of access to healthcare services, the right to have access to sufficient water, the right to basic education and the right to access courts.

Steenhuisen said they would also ask that the court direct the government to file, within 30 days, a comprehensive and measurable plan, including short-term, mid-term and long-term steps, to avert this energy crisis.  

Residents talk on the main street of  Masiphumelele in Cape Town, with vehicle lights the only illumination during rolling blackouts on 18 March 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Nic Bothma)

“It has become abundantly clear that this government will not act in the interests of the citizens of this country, including protecting them from blackouts… unless they are compelled by a court of law to do so.”    

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In a hybrid media briefing on the President’s public programme, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Cyril Ramaphosa was engaged in critical meetings aimed at “urgent measures that can be undertaken in order to mitigate against the impact of load shedding”.  

Quizzed on the President’s view on the tariff hike, Magwenya said Ramaphosa was aware, from a consumer perspective, of the pain of having to pay more for power that is intermittent in its availability.   

Read in Daily Maverick: “Eskom gets tariff hike while Ramaphosa ‘deeply regrets’ Stage 6 rolling blackouts” 

Ramaphosa, who was scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, cancelled the trip so he could remain in the country to deal with the electricity crisis.  

The country was plunged into darkness on 11 January after Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 blackouts “continually until further notice” due to severe capacity constraints.  

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility would reduce this to stages 4 and 5 from Tuesday.

In addition to the legal bid, Steenhuisen said the DA would forge ahead with its anti-load shedding march to the ruling party’s headquarters in Johannesburg, Luthuli House. 

People walk home in complete darkness during a blackout in Meadowlands, Soweto, on 9 March 2022. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Daily Maverick)

“It is clear that our president is unwilling and unprepared to catch up to the corrupt and inept in his own party who are holding us back from putting power into our energy grid. It is not good enough to simply sit back now and expect this government that has made hollow promises since 2007, to address this crisis, to do anything concrete about it,” he added,  

“We have a president who does a lot, but he does very little. And that is why we are now calling on all South Africans to unite on this key issue, to stand up and show this government that we are not prepared to pay the premium for their corruption, their maladministration and their poor policy choices.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
New law planned to accelerate power capacity in South Africa
Maverick News

New law planned to accelerate power capacity in South Africa
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
Maverick News

Government plans to focus on six ailing power stations to resolve the electricity crisis
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.