Defend Truth

POWER CRISIS

Eskom gets tariff hike while Ramaphosa ‘deeply regrets’ Stage 6 rolling blackouts

Eskom gets tariff hike while Ramaphosa ‘deeply regrets’ Stage 6 rolling blackouts
President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs members of the media on the outcomes of his meeting with the Board and Management of the national power utility Eskom held today, 11 December 2019, at the Eskom Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. The President met with the Board and Management to be briefed on plans to mitigate and resolve the current electricity crisis affecting most of the country. The original photo has been altered. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
12 Jan 2023
0

President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to his spokesperson, acknowledges the frustration of indefinite Stage 6 load shedding and is worried about Eskom’s latest 18.65% tariff hike, but says he does not have the authority to intervene.

The South African government, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is exploring “urgent measures that can be undertaken in order to mitigate against the impact of load shedding”, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday afternoon.

In a hybrid media briefing on the President’s public programme, Magwenya said Ramaphosa was engaged in critical meetings on the current energy crisis, some of which were scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

This comes after the country was plunged into darkness after power utility Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding  “continually until further notice” due to severe capacity constraints on Wednesday.

Eleven Eskom generators, providing 5,084 MW of capacity, are said to have been hit by breakdowns since Tuesday morning.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The elevated level of load shedding coincided with the reopening of schools in the inland provinces of Free State, Gauteng, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa “deeply regrets” the current energy situation.

“The president acknowledges the frustration of households, parents and learners who have commenced the school calendar year facing power shortages. The devastation to small businesses and adverse impact to the economy remains severe for SA’s recovering economy.”

The latest power crisis comes as households, businesses and municipalities scramble to reduce their dependence on Eskom by installing generators or, increasingly, solar-powered backup systems.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm

On 15 December last year, Ramaphosa convened a meeting of the National Energy Crisis Committee, composed of ministers and various technical workstreams, said Magwenya. At the meeting, Ramaphosa is said to have acknowledged the progress made in dealing with the energy crisis.

“He further demanded more urgency and speed in the implementation of all priority areas and actions laid out in the national energy plan,” said Magwenya.

eskom tariff
Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya updates the country on the President Cyril Ramaphosa’s public programme on the power crisis in a hybrid media briefing at the Union Buildings, Pretoria. (Photo: Fikile Marakalla / GCIS)

In some municipalities, Stage 6 rolling blackouts mean up to 12 hours a day without electricity.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Humanitarian crisis looms in Karoo as Eskom institutes load reduction on top of rolling blackouts in defaulting municipalities

Magwenya reiterated that the President remained committed to finding a sustainable solution to the crisis.

“Despite the current  gloomy state of load shedding, the National Energy Crisis Committee workstreams have continued to make progress in several areas aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the grid and finding additional megawatts.”

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday granted Eskom an 18.65% tariff hike to help cover its burgeoning debt. Eskom had asked for 32%. However, the utility will get a further 12.74% in April 2024.

President ‘alive to the pain’

“The president is alive to the pain of having to pay more from a consumer perspective for power that is intermittent in its availability. As we continue to drive solutions around the sustainability and reliability of the grid, we hope that pain will be alleviated.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa would not interfere with the process around tariff hikes.

“The President cannot interfere with that process because it is a statutory process. [While] Eskom does need the money, the President is mindful of the severity of paying more for electricity they do not have.

“Having said that, we need to sustain the funding of Eskom from multiple sources, including the users, in order to enable Eskom to fund its maintenance; to fund its various programmes that are currently under way.

“There’s a balance that has to be maintained,” said Magwenya. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.