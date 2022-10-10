The country was moved into Stage 6 load shedding on Sunday, 18 September. After 19 days of rolling blackouts, which waned to Stage 3, South Africans were afforded a brief respite at the weekend, thanks to lower demand and restored reserves. But this was short-lived, as Eskom announced on Sunday that Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented from 4pm to midnight from Monday to Wednesday.

Readers across the country responded to a Daily Maverick survey on how they were surviving Stage 6 blackouts and whether they’ve exited the Eskom grid. Daily Maverick received 343 responses — with only 39 respondents (11.4%) indicating that they had gone off the grid entirely.

While 72 respondents (21%) said they had partially exited the state power utility’s grid with the use of inverters, solar power or generators, the majority of respondents, at 67.6%, are on the Eskom grid.

From the responses of those who have ditched Eskom, it is clear that the move to solar power is an emerging trend. While many readers were grateful to have gone off the grid when they did, others were cognisant of the costs attributed to installing solar power in a home.

“We have just stepped off the grid by installing solar power. It is wonderful not having to worry about load shedding. But it is a complex and very expensive route to be mostly free of Eskom and not experience blackouts,” noted one respondent.

“In January 2020, I installed 12 solar panels, an inverter and two batteries at my home… Load shedding has no effect on the running of my household and I am feeding excess power back into the grid,” said another reader.

“We have a solar power system in our home, as well as two enormous rain tanks, because in our area, power outages cause water outages… We work from home so we can generally continue working despite the blackouts,” responded another.

Others who have moved off the grid also cited the use of generators, inverters and batteries.

Litany of woe

The reason most people stay on the grid? The alternative is simply too expensive.

“Would love to, but it’s unaffordable,” was a common response.

The responses from many readers to Daily Maverick’s question of how they are surviving Stage 6 load shedding highlighted the heavy toll blackouts are taking on the mental, physical and emotional health of South Africans.

“Hardly surviving… Can’t afford to exit the Eskom grid. Had to retire early due to Covid complications. New small business is suffering in a massive way due to continuous load shedding,” said one reader.

“Eskom has made me depressed because I am helpless and at their mercy and I can’t even sue them. They’re playing with my income and I’m paying the price for their mess up,” said another respondent.

Teachers said they were struggling to mark examination papers by candlelight, and students said they were disheartened because they couldn’t use the internet and were unable to meet their deadlines.

Several readers were considering leaving the country due to concerns over the collapsing power grid, while some had already left.

“As one of the few male autism therapists in the country, it is a hard decision whether to stay in SA or… to leave. This is my home and I want to stay and make a difference here, but it gets harder and harder to stay.”

Between the woes over rolling blackouts, there were pockets of optimism. Many who had adjusted to the situation were moving on with life.

“Taking it one step at a time,” said one respondent.

Any tips for surviving blackouts?

When the power goes out, South Africans’ resourcefulness and collective resilience lights up the dark. More than a decade of blackouts has brought a number of energy solutions that minimise the blow.

“We use gas for heating and cooking and rechargeable lights during load shedding. We paid someone to install an inverter and solar panels, but he disappeared with the money,” said a respondent.

Another Daily Maverick reader recommended using rechargeable LED light bulbs which work like regular bulbs when the power supply is available, during which time they also recharge while the switch is on. When load shedding kicks in, they stay on, using the rechargeable battery in the bulb. Maverick Life reporter, Malibongwe Tyilo unpacks how you should go about choosing the right rechargeable bulb for your home, here.

If you’re unable to afford generators, inverters or other costly alternatives, many readers suggest candles, batteries, torches and gas for heating and cooking.

“Unfortunately, we have not exited the grid. We use rechargeable lights and a gas tank stove… when the electricity is off. We check the schedules and organise computer work around load shedding. When the power is off, and the laptop battery is kaput, it’s time for household chores like folding laundry and chopping veggies,” said another respondent.

A general consensus among respondents was that preparation is key to surviving power cuts. Whether you’re supplied by the City of Cape Town or Eskom, you can check your load shedding schedule on the App or online.

Reader responses co-compiled by Daily Maverick Community Manager Sahra Heuwel.

Daily Maverick will be publishing more articles on responses from our readers about their load shedding experiences.