With the “no end to load shedding for the next two years” refrain now well etched on our collective brains, the politics around it keeps reaching new levels of intensity. Not only is President Cyril Ramaphosa under intense pressure to take action (possibly including a Cabinet reshuffle), but he himself has joined the chorus of demands for Eskom to suspend its tariff increase.

This request may be taking us into new territory, where a President, seeking a short-term gain, is willing to publicly change the outcome of a regulatory process despite the long-term repercussions. It is also a sign of how Ramaphosa and the ANC are now feeling the heat of the pressure that’s been created by the widespread and deep dissatisfaction with the ruling party’s performance. Ramaphosa could well risk the credibility of our entire system of governance or at least the shreds that are still there, just for the problem to go away temporarily.

On Sunday evening, Ramaphosa addressed delegates at the ANC’s Free State conference. There, he said that he had asked Eskom to suspend its plan to implement the power price increase: “I have personally said to Eskom, ‘Eskom, it will be an injury to our people if we implement the 18% now when we are going through load shedding. Put it in suspense for a while’.”

It is not clear if there is any financial underpinning for his statement or a long-term strategy that justifies it.

What has, however, become clear is that one of the reasons load shedding has been so intense is that Eskom does not have the money to pay for diesel to run its open-cycle gas turbine stations. Together, these provide around 2,000MW, equivalent to roughly two stages of load shedding (a new measuring unit that is understood by every South African but no one else on Earth — Ed).

Eskom ensured that the entire world knew what exactly the problem was by going public with its decision, and its explanation for why it could not continue to use diesel. Up until this point, the National Treasury has not said whether it would agree to Eskom’s request for more money.

Meanwhile, in its tariff decision, energy regulator Nersa said one of the reasons it did not provide Eskom with the full amount it had asked for (a 32% increase) was because it was going to rely too much on diesel generation.

Generating electricity through diesel is much more expensive than using coal-fired power stations and Nersa would prefer Eskom to use more coal than it currently does to keep costs and tariffs down. As is well known, many coal-fired power plants are out of action because of planned maintenance or sabotage.

It is generally accepted that Eskom is under existential threat and needs cash, mountains of it. The utility has huge debts, it is losing money anyway and now the President himself is suggesting it should forgo a tariff increase that was already half of what it asked for.

Populism of the basest kind

Some may suggest that Ramaphosa simply did not understand the consequences of what he was saying. For the increasing ranks of critics, his latest move was populism of the basest kind. What is the difference in the financial logic between this promise and that of then president Jacob Zuma’s announcement, at the start of the ANC’s 2017 conference, that South Africa would implement free higher education for all?

Ramaphosa’s call appears motivated by simple populism and the realisation that rolling blackouts could cost the ANC a previously unimaginably large number of votes in the general election just 18 months away.

It also appears to contradict his own weekly newsletter published just hours after his statements.

In his newsletter on Monday, he says:

“We should not make the mistakes of the past. For many years, critical maintenance was deferred, and our power stations were run too hard in order to keep the lights on. As a country we are now paying the price for these miscalculations.”

And yet, not increasing the amount of money available to Eskom would increase the chances of those “miscalculations” being repeated.

That this may be face-saving populism and an early appeal for 2024 election votes is also revealed by the fact that Ramaphosa only intervened after the process had concluded. Anyone watching the tariff application and aware of the situation facing Eskom would have known that a large increase was inevitable. There was public consultation and the formula to determine the decisions is available and understood.

And yet, Ramaphosa chose only to act at this dire moment.

Also, if he was genuinely distressed by Nersa’s decision and felt it was wrong, he could have joined the various court applications which have been lodged against it. This would have allowed him to be seen as opposing the increase and respecting the legal procedures.

Instead, he is appealing above all of the procedures directly to Eskom, at a political event, speaking only to members of his political party.

If Eskom goes ahead and forgoes this increase, it will put incredible pressure on its finances. The most likely outcome is that it will run out of money sooner than it would have otherwise. It certainly will not be able to make the proper investments it needs for the future. Also, it would surely be the biggest possible sign that decisions made by regulators can be overturned by a simple public request from the President, never a good sign.

In the longer run, Ramaphosa would be blamed for that.

An unforced error

But, if Eskom does not accede to his request, then Ramaphosa will simply look weak.

Either way, there is a big chance this turns out to be an unforced error. Ramaphosa did not have to make the comment he did and it could explode in his face at some point in time.

Meanwhile, there are now suggestions that Ramaphosa is looking to include other people in the net of those held publicly responsible for this situation.

Also in his Monday newsletter, he appealed to everyone to work together to fix the problem. But he did not, at any point, explain who made the mistakes that got us here.

At each and every point leading up to this situation, the ANC was in charge, and responsible for what happened. Whether it was the mistakes in energy policy, State Capture, simple corruption, or a failure to implement a proper solar water heater programme, at every step of the way, it was the fault of the ANC. That should never be forgotten and no amount of gaslighting can cover that up.

This desperate situation may explain why the leaders of some opposition parties failed to attend the virtual meeting Ramaphosa tried to hold with them last Sunday. They may well be aware that Ramaphosa would try to include them in the process of finding a solution. This would weaken the biggest weapon they may have in the 2024 elections, that the ANC government cannot keep the lights on.

This means that Ramaphosa may find it difficult to encourage some elements of our society to join him — they will not want to be held responsible when these efforts inevitably fail. They will also know that any of their input can be ignored or overridden by the ANC or the government, and thus there is nothing for them to gain. Why join a process you will have no real power over, when it could become your biggest political weapon in 2024?

It is clear that our electricity emergency requires solutions that involve trade-offs and difficult decisions around financing, cost and policy. Finding and implementing these solutions will require technical skills, political nous and know-how. Decisions will need to be made by people with cool heads and no other motive than caring for South Africa’s future.

It will also require credibility. Without that credibility, it may be impossible for anyone, including Ramaphosa, to implement any kind of solution.

The comments made by Ramaphosa on Sunday will cost him credibility and make our problems harder to solve. The President may soon find out this is a helluva price to pay for a short-term gain. DM