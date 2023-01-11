Karpowership consultants have made further last-minute changes to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study, the effect of which is to reduce the predicted negative effects of the Turkish floating powerships plan.

Some alterations came to light last month when Our Burning Planet uncovered several inconsistencies between a new fire and explosions risk study for the powerships and a previous version published more than a year ago. These changes have largely been attributed to “software updates” in the computer models used to predict death and casualty risks should a major gas fire or explosion break out on Karpowership vessels anchored in the ports of Richards Bay, Ngqura or Saldanha Bay.

These belated explosion risk revisions come at a time of heightened public awareness around gas explosions following the devastating Boksburg disaster that killed 37 people after an LPG road tanker explosion on Christmas Eve.

Now, other observers have also picked up further revisions to some of the latest EIA studies – including “dramatic” reductions in the noise levels predicted to be generated by powerships over the next 20 years.

Some of these late changes to the original EIA noise studies have been attributed to “new information” emerging from Karpowership and other sources about ship structure and the silencing equipment fitted to the Turkish vessels.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Karpowership’s environmental hazards controversially reduced in new EIA specs”

After years of controversy, a final EIA report is due to be published later this month and then resubmitted for approval to the Department of Environmental Affairs, which rejected the first Karpowership EIA in 2021 on the basis that it was flawed and inadequate in several respects.

Last month, Our Burning Planet undertook a detailed line-by-line comparison of a major hazard risk assessment by Karpowership’s Cape Town risk consultant Claude Thackwray. Significantly, we found numerous changes to the studies he published in February 2021 and November 2022.

In his revised study, Thackwray has reduced the predicted fatality distance of a transfer hose flash fire from 879m to 499m. Fatal impacts due to a jet fire dropped from 568m to 188m, while in another Karpowership gas fire scenario, the lethal impact distance dropped from 220m to just 15m.

At the time, Thackwray attributed these changes to software updates to the computer risk modelling tools he uses. But we noticed that many of the changes applied only to Richards Bay and Ngqura – whereas the fatality distance data for Saldanha Bay remained unchanged.

Now, in response to written requests to explain why the software updates did not appear to affect Saldanha, Karpowership EIA consultant Hantie Plomp has provided further responses after consulting Thackwray.

According to Plomp, the specialist (Thackwray) forgot to change the modelled inputs for Saldanha when he compiled the November 2022 report.

“This was an oversight and has been rectified in the (final) report,” she said, also acknowledging a further “typo error” in describing some of the gas explosion risk contours.

This error had also been corrected, she said, asserting that the mistake did not change the overall results or conclusions of the final report.

The acknowledgement of these omissions and belated changes to gas explosion risk predictions in three national harbours come in the wake of the recent Boksburg gas disaster.

While the Boksburg explosion was caused by propane-based liquid petroleum gas (LPG) – not the methane-based liquid natural gas (LNG) that would be burned by Karpowership – there have nevertheless been numerous fatal natural gas explosions in several parts of the world dating back to the early 1940s.

In one of the worst such incidents on record, at least 124 people were killed after an LNG explosion in Cleveland, US, in October 1944.

In January 2004, 27 people were killed and more than 80 injured after an explosion at an LNG facility in Skikda, Algeria. Six months later, another 24 people were killed and more than 130 injured after an LNG pipeline rupture near Ghislenghien, Belgium.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Karpowership gas leviathan bubbles back up — again”

In his report, Thackwray acknowledges the potential for several LNG accident scenarios, including vapour cloud explosions that could cause “extensive property damage and injury or loss of life”.

Overall, however, Thackwray suggests that Karpowership LNG operations in South African ports “pose a very low risk” – comparable to “ordinary gas connections in a domestic home” or the risk of people getting killed by lightning.

But the recent changes to the gas explosion risks are not the only EIA revisions to have raised eyebrows in several quarters.

In written comments submitted to Plomp and her colleagues, two non-government environmental groups have expressed separate concerns around last-minute revisions to computer-modelled noise predictions emanating from powerships in Saldanha Bay.

The Green Connection and Natural Justice note that noise results modelled during the first EIA had now dropped “dramatically” in the second EIA.

“This dramatic decrease in modelled noise is at odds with the results of 2021, and is hard to explain,” the organisations said.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

In some cases, the predicted noise levels had dropped by about 40 decibels, which was “roughly the difference between a spoken conversation and a jackhammer”.

Explaining these “significant” differences in an updated noise assessment report published in October, SafeTech sound specialist consultant Dr Brett Williams suggested that previous assessments “did not take into account the attenuation of the noise by the (powership) vessel structure”.

He said the latest sound emission estimates were therefore significantly lower than the previous estimates that also “did not take into account that all of the air intakes are only on one side of the vessel (the port side)”.

Similar concerns about the lowering of predicted noise levels have also been raised by estuarine ecologist Professor Digby Cyrus, who is worried that powership noise levels could disrupt migrant bird communities in the Richards Bay Nature Reserve.

At a virtual public meeting on 23 November, Cyrus asked for an explanation for why predicted noise levels on a sandbar in Richards Bay harbour had dropped considerably compared with a previous study.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Karpowership fails to overturn ruling against its plans to power up South Africa”

In response, sound consultant Williams said that when the first noise assessment was done “we did not have enough information on the actual vessel that was going to be used in South Africa so we just assumed that all the noise sources were centrally located along the midline of the vessel. However, after (sound specialist) Tim Mason’s trip to Ghana, he sent us some pictures and he took some readings for us.

“There is a separate report on his trip, I believe, and all the noise-producing sources are located on the Port side of the ship and we put that into our model, when we built a little model of the ship, and we recommended that the Port side face away from that sandbar and face towards the quay within the Port so the noise is going toward the industrial area and not towards the natural receptors to the south side. So, it’s just a case of parking the ship in a position that the major noise sources radiate to an area that is less sensitive. I hope that answers your question.”

Now that the formal public consultation phase has ended, the assessment of answers to this question – and many others – falls to Environment Minister Barbara Creecy and her officials who must assess whether the updated Karpowership EIA report will pass muster. OBP/DM