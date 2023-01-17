A sign outside Eskom Holdings’ Medupi coal-fired power station in Lephalale n May 2022. The government is said to be considering a new law to accelerate power capacity. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The committee, of which several Cabinet ministers are members, told business and labour leaders on Monday that a range of interventions have been made at a time when South Africans were enduring blackouts of as much as 12 hours a day.

“As these measures take effect, the supply of electricity will significantly improve,” the committee, known as Necom, said in a presentation sent to Bloomberg by Ramaphosa’s office.

The government has faced sharp criticism after power cuts were imposed on 205 days last year and every day in 2023. Ramaphosa cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos to hold crisis talks with Eskom labour groups and business.

The measures that Necom said may ease the crisis include: