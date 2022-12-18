President Cyril Ramaphosa at theANC’s 6th National Policy Conference at Nasrec on 31July 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick|Delegates at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick|Delegates at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick|Delegates at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick|Delegates at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick|Delegates at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick|Delegates singing at the ANC 6th National Policy Conference held at Nasrec2.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick|Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC Renew22 grouping believes Eastern Cape provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane is the perfect candidate to balance out the generational mix in the ANC’s top seven.

“It is definitely a firm decision from the caucus,” said Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul. “There has been a difficult process of engagement. There were a whole lot of people nominated by our branches but, at the end of the day, we had to make a decision and put the matter to rest. So we agreed that Oscar Mabuyane should be our deputy president candidate.

“[Justice Minister Ronald] Lamola and Oscar fall within the same generation. We firmly believe that Oscar brings youthful energy into the position and he will really assist to ensure that we drive the programme for socioeconomic transformation,” Saul explained.

ANC leaders have been rigorously debating who should take up the position, with Mpumalanga wanting Lamola to deputise for Ramaphosa and the Eastern Cape vying for Mabuyane.

After weeks of indecision about who their candidate should be, a breakthrough was finally made.

The Northern Cape branch threw a spanner in the works during the nomination process when they put MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson up to challenge ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane for the party’s first deputy secretary general position.

Joemat-Peterrsson was touted after many members rejected the nominations for the position. There was a possibility that she would be uncontested.

Saul believes Joemat-Pettersson’s nomination was a “masterstroke”.

“The decision was made immediately when the position of the first deputy secretary-general was made available and nominations were called by the Electoral Commission. So, we took a decision that at least one person from the Northern Cape should contest the position. I am overwhelmed by the support that we got from the other provinces because we managed to get far more than the 25% that you need as a threshold for floor nominations,” Saul said.

Saul said Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Free State as well as North West are the provinces that have vowed to throw their weight behind Joemat-Pettersson.

If Joemat-Petterson is voted in as an official, she will be the first Northern Cape member in the ANC’s top leadership in about 70 years.

“We are very much grateful for all the other provinces who really came out to support us. We have about 270 delegates here and we needed about 1,250 in order for her to reach the minimum threshold. We are looking forward with optimism to her winning the position,” Saul said.



Two thumbs up for Mantashe

Incumbent ANC chair Gwede Mantashe is also part of the slate and Saul reckons he deserves another term.

“We need to compensate the current national chair for the excellent work he is doing. If Gwede was not the chair of this conference and the national policy conference, we would have been visited by chaos. We like the way in which he is firm in taking decisions on directing these conferences and ensuring that there is a semblance of dignity and respect,” Saul said.

Mantashe is doing “an excellent job”, Saul said. “We, as the Northern Cape, think he deserves a second term. But it is not just us, it is a whole lot of provinces who share the same perspective.”

Gwen Ramokgopa, the coordinator in the secretary-general’s office, is their treasurer-general candidate, while Maropene Ramokgopa, the coordinator of the Women’s League, has been touted for the second deputy secretary-general position. Both their nominations were from the floor.

The Renew22 caucus has thrown its weight behind Fikile Mbalula to be the party secretary-general.

Others vying for the treasurer-general position include Ramaphosa’s adviser, Bejani Chauke, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe and Ekurhuleni leader Mzwandile Masina.

Mkhize’s team

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s slate includes Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha, who will contest Mantashe, and ANC NEC member Phumulo Masualle, who wants to be voted in as secretary-general.

Mokonyane will come in as the first deputy secretary-general, Western Cape PEC member Ronalda Nalumango has been nominated as the second deputy secretary-general and Mzwandile the treasurer-general.

The ANC voting process is under way at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, with results expected to be announced late on Sunday, 18 December. DM