Heckling and huddles — Mantashe and Duma quell Ramaphosa opening speech disruption

Delegates at the party's 55th National Conference on 16 December. (Photo: Leila Dougan/Daily Maverick)
By Queenin Masuabi
16 Dec 2022
The ANC national conference had a turbulent start as KwaZulu-Natal delegates made it difficult for party president Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver his political report.

The opening of the ANC conference was disrupted by KwaZulu-Natal delegates who sang and chanted anti-Cyril Ramaphosa slogans. 

Party chairperson Gwede Mantashe tried his best to restore calm and initially did not succeed. 

Delegates’ songs were synonymous with former party President Jacob Zuma, even chanting “step aside, load shedding” when Ramaphosa was at the podium. 

Then just before Ramaphosa started delivering his political report, Zuma walked in with his daughter Duduzile, KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma and his deputy Nomagugu Simelane. 

Zuma supporters erupted into song and dance, continuing even while Ramaphosa tried to reprimand them. 

“What is happening here does not behove well for the African National Congress,” Ramaphosa pleaded.  

 The crowd would not budge, and eventually a frustrated Mantashe interrupted the President to inform delegates that he would be calling security personnel. 

Duma, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Mantashe then had a short huddle on stage about the way forward. It was then that the KwaZulu-Natal chair got his delegates in line and calm was restored. 

President’s political report 

The ANC president delivered a speech that took stock of the work of the ANC over the last five years. He acknowledged the weaknesses in governance and service delivery, especially at a local government level, which has contributed to crumbling infrastructure and failing services.

He blamed corruption and mismanagement on the shortage of resources meant for the poor. He emphasised that a positive trajectory of social and economic development should be central to the work of the ANC at this time, and be at the forefront of deliberations at the 55th National Conference: 

Gwede Mantashe at the ANC National Conference. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick)

ANC restoration

“Reflecting on the circumstances of the South African people today, we recognise the substantial and meaningful progress that has been made in improving the quality of their lives since the advent of democracy. Many of our people are feeling the brunt of ever-rising living costs in the form of food prices, fuel prices and transport prices.

Read in Daily Maverick: We can overcome these dark, turbulent times 

“The levels of poverty continue to give rise to a sense of hopelessness among people. But we also recognise that there are areas where progress has stalled and some areas where our achievements have been eroded.”

He said that corruption continues to threaten the existence of the ANC. 

“The State Capture Commission made critical findings about our democratic government, Parliament, public entities and about the ANC.

While some of the observations and findings may be unsettling, and there may be some assessments that we disagree with, we have sought to engage honestly and openly with all aspects of the commission’s report,” he said. 

As the ANC continues to drive its renewal programme, Ramaphosa describes the party’s most important task as being the restoration of the ANC. He encouraged political education and training for ANC members in order to equip branch members to advance the programme of social change. 

Read on Daily Maverick: Ramaphosa's sharp State Capture comments in an otherwise flat speech – as conference survives to fight another day

“Among other things, this means ending gatekeeping, buying of members and other deviant practices. We need to address corruption within our ranks in a systematic and principled manner.

“The Letsema Campaign has become the flagship campaign in the ANC, leading up to the 2024 elections. Our branches must put this campaign to good use as it has proven that it has great capacity to reconnect the ANC with our people. The ANC needs to draw in people whose talents, expertise and energy can support our objectives and programme,” he said. DM 

 

