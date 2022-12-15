Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula lays down the law at an oversight visit to Prasa’s Johannesburg-to-Naledi Corridor on 15 December 2022. (Photo: GCIS)

During his progress presentation to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Thursday, at the launch of the Naledi-Johannesburg line, Gauteng Prasa Regional Manager Abram Siliki Nkgabutle said: “Speed is still a challenge. Because of the theft and vandalism, we lost a lot of our signalling system and we are operating manually.”

This did not go down well with Mbalula, who said Prasa management should issue tenders to fix the electronic signalling system. He said the signalling hub in Kempton Park, which controls the entire province, must be prioritised to get rid of the manual signalling system.

“Get the signalling people to do their job,” Mbalula said. “Why are you not issuing out the tenders for people to fix the signalling in all the lines? That’s what you need to do.”

Mbalula was attending the launch, along with Prasa officials and passengers, onboard one of the new trains, dubbed the Blue Train/People’s Train, which departed from the Naledi station bound for Johannesburg Park Station at 7.15am on Thursday.

‘Siyangena times’ over

Mbalula said the “Siyangena times” are over. Siyangena Technologies is a company that entered into a dodgy multibillion-rand procurement agreement with Prasa. The rail agency successfully challenged the Siyangena contracts in court.

“This thing of being reluctant to issue big tenders… this is the outcome. You are sitting around with billions around you and you are busy smiling and exclaiming that it’s a lot of money,” Mbalula said.

“You must spend the money to improve the service. Supply chain must be fixed. I’ll always be on your case with regard to that. There is no politics about that.

“You want me to leave here happy that you are contacting stakeholders. What stakeholders? You must issue the tenders,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula told the Prasa officials that the investigative journalism unit amaBhungane said Prasa had issued a R7.5-billion contract to people who do not have the capacity. Mbalula disputed this, but blasted Prasa for not seeking to clarify the matter.

Considerable progress

Despite the electronic signalling system and other issues, considerable progress has been made in reviving the rail network.

Many train stations have taken shape and several corridors have been recovered, opening operations on lines such as the Naledi-Johannesburg line.

“It took us a journey,” said Nkgabutle, referring to where things now are on the recovery of the rail network.

With specific reference to the Naledi-Johannesburg line, Nkgabutle said Prasa trains had been running punctually for more than 96% of the time. He said work on the Naledi-Johannesburg line was not yet complete.

“We were challenged by the floods last week, but we have a team to manage that. We have to increase capacity.”

Nkgabutle said the capacity volume would be increased in January. Prasa said it was doing away with the old fleet as it believed in the investment that it had put into the new trains.

“We need to get the returns,” said Nkgabutle.

The new trains have different braking capabilities which allow rapid acceleration and deceleration. The train doors do not open when the train is in motion and the train will not move when the doors are open. In addition, the new trains are equipped with interior cameras that enable the driver and Metro guards to see what is happening in every coach.

Nkgabutle said security features such as the cameras were important for commuters to enjoy their rides without fear.

“I think our key issue, minister, is to focus on the protection of the network through technology,” Nkgabutle said.

In response to Mbalula’s demand that service providers and companies be appointed to speed up the installation of the electronic signalling system, Nkgabutle said: “We have, to a certain extent, appointed service providers to try and recover the signalling system.”

“Issue out the tenders. That’s what it is about. It’s about your turnaround. Your turnaround is worrisome,” said Mbalula. DM