Defend Truth

SHIPS IN THE NIGHT

Sanctioned Russian ship uploaded mystery cargo in Simon’s Town under cover of night

Sanctioned Russian ship uploaded mystery cargo in Simon’s Town under cover of night
Lady R a Russian cargo vessel in Simon's Town harbour on Thursday night. There was a hive of activity around the ship after 8pm on Thursday.
By Peter Fabricius
08 Dec 2022
0

A Russian cargo ship sanctioned by the US for carrying arms secretly loaded and unloaded unknown cargo in Simon’s Town naval dockyard in a high-security, clandestine operation on the night of Wednesday/Thursday this week. The DA is now demanding an explanation from Defence Minister Thandi Modise.

  • Thursday night 10pm update: Various eye witnesses contacted Daily Maverick on Thursday night with accounts and photographs showing that container trucks had once again entered the Simonstown navy dockyard during load shedding from 8pm and that there was a flurry of activity around the ship. They were busy loading and off-loading at the time of publication.

The secrecy of the Wednesday/Thursday midnight operation, under the extra cover of rolling blackouts, has raised suspicions about the nature of the cargo.

And the unknown persons involved in the transactions with the Lady R, a Russia-registered roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel, may now have fallen foul of the US sanctions themselves.

Several Simon’s Town residents observed and photographed cranes loading at least six containers from trucks onto the Lady R at the naval dockyard quayside from just before midnight on Thursday, 8 December 2022.

Some said they had also seen cranes offloading pallets and crates of cargo from the Lady R onto trucks on the quay. 

And two trucks containing four more containers were seen standing at the nearby Glencairn naval sports ground on Thursday, prompting speculation that they would be loaded onto the Lady R that night.  (This has now been confirmed and the trucks were returning at the time of publication)

Russian ship Simon's Town
Container trucks and a crane at the naval sports field in Glencairn.

“Clearly something is going on,” DA defence spokesperson Kobus Marais told Daily Maverick

He added that he had written to Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise, saying she “must explain to South Africans what a sanctioned Russian ship is doing at the Simon’s Town naval base and why there is so much secrecy surrounding it”.

Daily Maverick also asked the SANDF and the navy to explain the presence of the Lady R, but received no reply. 

In US crosshairs

David S Feldmann, spokesperson for the US embassy in Pretoria, told Daily Maverick that since 8 May this year, the Lady R and its parent company had been subject to US economic sanctions.

“We had previously advised the South African government that the Lady R was planning to stop in South Africa,” he said.

“We had indicated the vessel was sanctioned under US law because the ship is part of Russia’s military export-import business and had cautioned that entities supporting the vessel could run afoul of US sanctions,” he added.

“Very ‘interesting’ how the Russians took over the entire SAN base last night,” one Simon’s Town resident said.

“Private vehicles, forklift truck and crane, all just waved through at security. Unloading many pallets from the ship – three or more armed security personnel in attendance and containers arriving after midnight and loaded. This all besides it supposedly being a privately owned vessel, so where was customs? Insanity prevails.”

The Russian ship being brought in by two of the navy tugs. Photo:Hugo Attfield

This resident said the convoy of vehicles involved in the cargo loading and unloading had their headlights turned off and the escorts appeared to be armed. A resident who photographed one of the trucks entering the dockyard was pursued by an escort vehicle through the back streets of Simon’s Town, terrified.  

Marais initially thought the Lady R might have entered Simon’s Town in distress this week as maritime monitoring websites had indicated it had sailed eastwards past Simon’s Town en route from Douala, Cameroon, to Dar es Salaam, and was already south of Cape Agulhas on 5 December. This suggested it might have turned back to Simon’s Town after running into trouble.

But Marais told Daily Maverick on Thursday, after hearing the many accounts of the mysterious loading and unloading of cargo in the middle of the night, that it now seemed the Lady R had entered Simon’s Town for a different purpose. 

“The vessel allegedly switched off its automatic identification systems, the transponders that provide position, identification and other information about a ship to other ships and to coastal authorities,” he said.

“The vessel should have docked at Table Bay harbour just like other commercial vessels. Instead, it was allowed to dock at Simon’s Town Naval Base, which, because it is the largest base in the country, is a national key point.”

Read in Daily Maverick: “Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base

Marais noted that it was very unusual for cargo to be loaded and unloaded at night. 

Russian Ro-Ro cargo ship, 'Lady R', Simon's Town
Russian Ro-Ro cargo ship, ‘Lady R’ docked inside Simon’s Town Naval Base.

“Given the ANC government’s history with Russia, the minister needs to come clean and explain what is going on and why this commercial vessel – which is sanctioned by the US and European Union – was allowed to dock at Simon’s Town. 

“What is the minister hiding and why is it shrouded in secrecy? The minister and the chief of the SANDF have a responsibility to tell South Africans what is going on.”

Arms for Russia?

Speculation has inevitably centred on the question of  whether the Lady R was loading South African arms for Russia, perhaps to use in its war against Ukraine.

This suspicion has been reinforced by Modise’s recent refusal to say, in reply to a parliamentary question from DA leader John Steenhuisen, whether or not South Africa is selling arms to Russia.

Any private or public company intending to export arms to a foreign country has to get the approval of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC), a senior government body which comprises Cabinet ministers and top officials.

But Ezra Jele, head of the NCACC Secretariat, told Daily Maverick that no one had applied to the NCACC for authorisation to sell arms to Russia, and so none had been approved.

“However, whoever is making such claims must have irrefutable proof of this, in order for the mischief to be properly located under the act,” he added.

A former naval officer who studied photographs of the cargo operations said they did not suggest that the Lady R was taking on equipment for repairs. He also found it suspicious that the ship was being loaded and unloaded at night. 

He noted that the Lady R was still in Simon’s Town on Thursday, 8 December, “so no reason to work at night. Something is going on.”

Military analyst Helmoed-Römer Heitman is also mystified by the operation, but he does not believe South Africa makes any weapons that Russia “could use to any real purpose. Pretty much anything we make, they make.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“PMP could supply some ammunition for AK-47s, which I think some of their called-up troops still use.

“Hensoldt and Saab have good EW (early warning) systems and RDM could supply propellants and explosives, but I do not see those companies risking the wrath of the governments in Germany and Sweden. 

“The SANDF does not have any compatible stuff in service or even in storage, other than the twin 23mm cannon, of which the Russians have more than enough. 

“Conceivably they could be after secure comms (communications) equipment from Reutech but that would need to be manufactured, so not available at short notice.

“More likely might be some dual-use stuff from commercial companies, perhaps using an SA company as a decoy, but I cannot think of anything that would be too big to fly out (e.g. chips). We do not manufacture much that would be compatible with their systems and weapons.”

Read in Daily Maverick: “SA abstains from UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia pay reparations to Ukraine for war damage

Heitman also notes that South Africa does not manufacture the sort of long-range missiles that Russia has been raining on Ukrainian cities, especially their electrical and water infrastructure, over the past few months. 

As a result, these stocks are believed to be running low and so Russia is presumably looking for replenishments. 

Others suggest the most likely possibility would be UAVS – drones – which are playing an increasingly important role in the war in Ukraine. 

Russia has been relying more and more on Iranian drones, perhaps because of diminishing missile reserves. And over the last week, Ukraine has thrice retaliated by hitting military targets deep inside Russia with adapted Soviet-era drones.

But a former SANDF officer was sceptical about this theory, suggesting Russia had a limitless supply of drones from Iran. DM

This is a developing story.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
Maverick News

UCT VC Phakeng denies sick-leave account, student assaults academic and Registrar resigns as campus instability continues
The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals

TOP READS IN SECTION

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
Maverick News

The man who would be ANC king — never, ever bet against Paul Mashatile
No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Maverick News

No more gospel on the tracks, as new Prasa rules raise the ire of train traders and preachers
Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
Maverick News

Docking in the dark — Sanctioned Russian ship drops anchor at Simon’s Town Naval Base
With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
Maverick News

With its hamstrung surveillance capabilities, SAPS is no match for criminals
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.