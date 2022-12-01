DIVISIVE JUDGMENT
Tripartite alliance threatens court action in bid to keep Hani killer Janusz Waluś in jail
Janusz Waluś, the Polish immigrant who shot and killed South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani in 1993, must be released on parole on Thursday. Despite protests in some parts of the country, there is a court order in place, and refusing to release him would constitute contempt of court.
Not even a protest at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility by members of the ANC-led tripartite alliance can stop Janusz Waluś from being released on parole on Thursday.
The protest comes after the Constitutional Court granted parole to the Polish immigrant on 21 November, ordering that he be released on parole.
Handing down the ruling, Judge Raymond Zondo said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s decision to refuse parole to Waluś in March 2020 was “irrational” and should be reviewed and set aside.
Waluś assassinated Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993 and will be a free man on Thursday after spending 28 years behind bars. However, his release might be delayed after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate. He is currently receiving treatment.
Waluś’s release drew widespread condemnation from the ANC’s tripartite alliance, with the SA Communist Party declaring at Wednesday’s protest that they had filed papers in court to review this decision.
Among the protesters were Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi; Mandla Mandela, grandson of late president Nelson Mandela; ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, and former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.
The tripartite alliance objects to the release on the grounds that there was no victim/offender dialogue. They say Waluś has never revealed who ordered him to kill Hani, and that he should remain in prison.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Elaborating on the SACP’s litigation, constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos said the party needed to file an application for rescission and a setting aside of the order granted by the apex court. This rescission application, he said, cannot suspend the order for the release of Waluś.
SACP leader Solly Mapaila said that in terms of the Parole Act, there are several stipulations requiring victim/offender dialogue, including an inmate telling the truth and being remorseful.
In this regard, the SACP claims Waluś has never told the truth and has never engaged in victim/offender dialogue, and therefore does not qualify to be released on parole.
Speaking at the protest, the ANC’s Pemmy Majodina expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the granting of parole, claiming that Walus had never revealed what really happened in the killing of Hani.
Nomvula Mokonyane demanded an inquest into Hani’s death to allow the truth to be revealed.
She said the ANC has considered the laws that required and justified the release of Waluś, saying that the 55th national conference of the ANC was an opportunity to examine some of these laws.
Mokonyane also said that the ANC’s last National Working Committee was briefed by NEC member Jeff Radebe about taking the matter to the African Court of Justice and Human Rights.
Meanwhile, Emerentia Cupido, spokesperson for the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), said that JICS had issued a mandate on Wednesday to conduct an investigation into Tuesday’s stabbing of Waluś. DM
Top Reads This Hour
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
‘Keep SA police and state security away from me,’ cop corruption whistle-blower in hiding urges Parliament
Report handover to Parliament — Ramaphosa denies Constitution violations, Arthur Fraser’s allegations
TOP READS IN SECTION
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Dali Mpofu guns for inquiry evidence leaders while Public Protector Mkhwebane’s final hour nears
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet