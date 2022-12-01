Solly Maphaila and Nomvula Mokonyane were among the ANC-led tripartite alliance gathering at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Tshwane on 30 November 2022 to protest against the release of the killer of Chris Hani, Janusz Walus. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Daily Maverick)

Not even a protest at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility by members of the ANC-led tripartite alliance can stop Janusz Waluś from being released on parole on Thursday.

The protest comes after the Constitutional Court granted parole to the Polish immigrant on 21 November, ordering that he be released on parole.

Handing down the ruling, Judge Raymond Zondo said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola’s decision to refuse parole to Waluś in March 2020 was “irrational” and should be reviewed and set aside.

Waluś assassinated Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993 and will be a free man on Thursday after spending 28 years behind bars. However, his release might be delayed after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate. He is currently receiving treatment.

Waluś’s release drew widespread condemnation from the ANC’s tripartite alliance, with the SA Communist Party declaring at Wednesday’s protest that they had filed papers in court to review this decision.

Among the protesters were Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi; Mandla Mandela, grandson of late president Nelson Mandela; ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, and former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

The tripartite alliance objects to the release on the grounds that there was no victim/offender dialogue. They say Waluś has never revealed who ordered him to kill Hani, and that he should remain in prison.

Elaborating on the SACP’s litigation, constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos said the party needed to file an application for rescission and a setting aside of the order granted by the apex court. This rescission application, he said, cannot suspend the order for the release of Waluś.

SACP leader Solly Mapaila said that in terms of the Parole Act, there are several stipulations requiring victim/offender dialogue, including an inmate telling the truth and being remorseful.

In this regard, the SACP claims Waluś has never told the truth and has never engaged in victim/offender dialogue, and therefore does not qualify to be released on parole.

Speaking at the protest, the ANC’s Pemmy Majodina expressed the party’s dissatisfaction with the granting of parole, claiming that Walus had never revealed what really happened in the killing of Hani.

Nomvula Mokonyane demanded an inquest into Hani’s death to allow the truth to be revealed.

She said the ANC has considered the laws that required and justified the release of Waluś, saying that the 55th national conference of the ANC was an opportunity to examine some of these laws.

Mokonyane also said that the ANC’s last National Working Committee was briefed by NEC member Jeff Radebe about taking the matter to the African Court of Justice and Human Rights.

Meanwhile, Emerentia Cupido, spokesperson for the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), said that JICS had issued a mandate on Wednesday to conduct an investigation into Tuesday’s stabbing of Waluś. DM