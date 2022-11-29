DIVISIVE JUDGMENT
Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś stabbed in prison two days before being freed on parole
Polish immigrant Janusz Waluś, convicted for the 1993 murder of Chris Hani, has been stabbed in prison – two days before being released on parole. Waluś is scheduled to walk out of prison on Thursday after serving 28 years behind bars.
Janusz Waluś was stabbed on Tuesday by another inmate from the same housing unit. He was hospitalised and is in a stable condition, said the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).
Waluś shot Chris Hani outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993.
Read more in Daily Maverick: “Walus was convicted in October 1993 and sentenced to death for Hani’s murder. However, his sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment after the death penalty was abolished”
Waluś applied for parole several times, most recently in March 2020 when it was once again denied. At the time, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said it was clear that the political assassination of Hani was intended to create mayhem in the country.
As a last resort, Walus approached the Constitutional Court. His bid for freedom became a reality on Monday 21 November following a ruling handed down by Judge Raymond Zondo.
Delivering judgment, Zondo said Lamola’s decision to refuse parole to Waluś in 2020 was “irrational” and should be reviewed and set aside.
DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, confirming the stabbing, said: “A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Waluś is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care.”
Nxumalo said the stabbing would be investigated.
This comes a day after Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi granted Waluś permanent residence in SA for the parole period, with conditions to be imposed by Lamola.
“The Minister notes the media speculation that Walus would serve his parole period in the Republic of Poland. In light of the exemption issued by the Minister, this speculation cannot be correct and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) would not be involved in any deportation process of Walus to Poland.
“It is the DHA stance that Waluś must serve his parole in South Africa as part of his sentence,” reads the department’s statement.
Waluś’s release evoked widespread condemnation, with SA Communist Party leader Solly Mapaila describing the ConCourt’s decision as “sickeningly disappointing”.
The EFF also slammed the ConCourt ruling, saying it “will invoke instability in our country”. DM
