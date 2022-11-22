Various public servant unions protest outside Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Tuesday following a deadlock in wage negotiations with the government. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

A public servants’ wage strike saw state hospitals across the country facing disruptions on Tuesday. At certain facilities, healthcare workers joined demonstrations or stayed away from their posts. In some instances, non-striking workers were prevented from fulfilling their duties by representatives of public service unions.

The countrywide strike, referred to as a “National Day of Action”, was expected to see 800,000 public servants – or 62% of the public sector workforce – being either on a go-slow or not going to work at all, according to a Daily Maverick report.

The organisers of the protest action are public service unions affiliated with the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).

Workers in the public sector are fed up with government exploiting and abusing them. They are on strike today to demand a #LivingWage

#NationalDayofAction#PublicSectorStrike @IrvinJimSA @SAFTU_media

Details of the march in Tshwane below: 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/725jCAVEHp — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) November 22, 2022

The government attempted to avert the strike by making a final offer of an effective 7.5% wage increase on Thursday, 17 November. This followed its rejection of a 10% pay hike demand by public-sector trade unions in May.

However, Cosatu, Saftu and Fedusa released a joint statement rejecting the 7.5% offer on Friday, 18 November. According to the statement, the offer – which combines a 3% salary increase and a monthly R1,000 cash allowance – was “misleading”.

Media statement

Public service unions response to the misleading statement by the acting minister for the public service and administration on the implementation of a 7.5% offer pic.twitter.com/8hxCJz1Q7v — FEDUSA (@FEDUSAMedia) November 18, 2022

Gauteng

Public workers unions shut down operations at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Gauteng on Tuesday, demanding a 10% wage increase for public servants across the board. Protesters rejected the 3% baseline increase proposed by the government, claiming that it was imposed on the sector without finalising negotiations.

Yandisa Zungula, regional chair of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, said the negotiation process was at risk if the government could take a decision despite talks being ongoing.

“We are trying to regain the voice of workers. The [Public Service Coordinating] Bargaining Council is the constitutional structure where workers have a voice. If the employer nullifies that process, we have to come to the street and say please listen to us,” he said.

“Remember we were here when everyone was home. Even when our colleagues were dying of Covid, we couldn’t close hospitals. For that we thought government would show appreciation. So, we have to regain strength as workers and say we withdraw our service.”

Chris Hani Road – on which Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital sits – was blocked on either side with burning tyres and bricks as hundreds of healthcare workers and support staff sang struggle songs.

In the early morning, patients found themselves stranded, as the pharmacy, information desk and other sections of the hospital were unattended by staff. The elderly, sick and injured stood in a long queue, medical files in hand, waiting for the strike action to die down so that they could get their medicine from the dispensary.

There were reports of nursing staff being intimidated and forced to leave their posts by union members, resulting in compromised patient care.

The unions that took part in the protest included the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, the Public Servants Association of South Africa, the Professional Services General and Allied Workers Union, and the Communication Workers Union.

The protesters at the hospital later proceeded to National Treasury offices in Pretoria, where they joined others participating in the National Day of Action in handing over a memorandum of demands.

Reports indicate that Sebokeng Hospital also experienced some disruptions, while Helen Joseph Hospital saw its outpatient areas affected, as some nurses refused to assist patients. A small group of workers protested outside Helen Joseph, but personnel were not prevented from entering the premises.

KwaZulu-Natal

At Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, services seemed not to have been interrupted. A healthcare worker who spoke on condition of anonymity said workers picketed in the morning before going back to work.

When Daily Maverick visited the facility, patients were waiting in queues for healthcare assistance. However, they confirmed that services had not not been interrupted.

Sbongiseni Ndlovu, a patient, said he had been at the hospital since about 7am and was about to leave at 11am, which was a normal time for him to leave the hospital on days when there was no protest action.

“The only thing that seemed to be a problem was the usual long queues that we are used to. The healthcare workers were working as they normally do. Nothing seemed to be amiss,” said Ndlovu.

While Prince Mshiyeni seemed to be running well, other facilities in KwaZulu-Natal were deeply affected.

At Addington Hospital in Durban, patients waited longer than usual to get assistance. Bongiwe Zungu (69), a chronic patient who was there to collect her diabetes treatment but had to see a doctor first for a check-up, said she left the hospital later than normal.

“The issue started when we got to the hospital to register. There was no one there to help us. We then found that our files had not been brought to the doctor’s rooms. Even the nurses who were there helping were not the ones who are normally helping us,” she said.

She was at the hospital from 6.30am to 11.45am. Zungu said she normally left the hospital at 9am.

According to sources at Grey’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, healthcare workers from the intensive care unit (ICU) were prohibited from entering the unit to attend to patients. South African Medical Association (Sama) chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa confirmed that there had been reports of services being interrupted at some facilities in Pietermaritzburg.

Eastern Cape

Sporadic incidents were reported at Eastern Cape hospitals. Most employees used lunchtime pickets to protest but at Dora Nginza Hospital only two nurses arrived to assist in the maternity unit theatre, and no general assistants or porters came in.

Yonela Dekeda, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape health department, confirmed that Dora Nginza Hospital was partially affected by Tuesday’s strike action, with theatres only dealing with emergency cases.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Other areas of the hospital were disrupted in the morning, but some staff members have returned back to work and the management is monitoring the situation,” said Dekeda.

“Officials that are not on strike provide assistance in all areas where a need is identified. There are officials that continue to march outside the hospital premises. This is a protected march with a no work, no pay condition.”

Phlebotomy services – rendered by the National Health Laboratory Service – were withdrawn from hospitals for the safety of personnel. At Livingstone Hospital, theatres were not fully staffed but could continue with surgery.

No other major disruptions were reported.

Western Cape

Daily Maverick visited Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town on Tuesday morning, but there were no signs of any unrest.

“The unions have given national notice in advance of their intention to strike. Health is an essential service and as such, members are not allowed to participate in strike action, but can participate in picketing during their lunch breaks,” said Mark van der Heever, deputy director of communication for the Western Cape department of health.

“The Western Cape department of health has not received any reports of disruption of services at any of its facilities due to strike action. The [Public Servants Association] in the Western Cape has also called off their intention to strike today as a result of the taxi protest, which has been ongoing since Monday.”

Read in Daily Maverick: “Why taxi operators are on strike in Western Cape – termination of pilot incentive project and impounding of vehicles”

Van der Heever noted that staff in some areas of the province had not been able to get to and from work on public transport due to the taxi protest. This was unrelated to the public service strike. DM/MC

This is a developing story and will be updated overnight.