Commuters at Borchards Quarry at Nyanga on 21 November, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that law enforcement have been deployed to respond to public threats amid the public transport shutdown and strike. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Western Cape public transport commuters have to seek alternative transport following a two-day strike by provincial members of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). On Monday, a bus was set on fire in Cape Town and commuters were left stranded.

Santaco, which says it transports over 2 million passengers per day, is protesting over vehicle impounds and a pilot project that saw various successes for drivers and commuters alike.

The demands

Last week, Santaco in the province announced its plans for a two-day shutdown of services on Monday 21 November and Tuesday 22 November. Daily Maverick reported that Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the strike was due to “the impoundment of our vehicles day by day, the heavy traffic fines and the issues of the Blue Dot, we are going to down tools”.

Read in Daily Maverick: Three buses set alight, many Western Cape commuters stranded as taxi council embarks on strike (Updated)

At the heart of the taxi protest is the Blue Dot Project — a pilot project meant to incentivise taxi drivers in improving and adopting safer driving habits. The project was created by the provincial government in late 2020 and had seen drivers being rewarded for their adherence by analysing data from onboard trackers fitted to participating vehicles, monitoring routes and feedback from passengers and the greater public. 800 taxis have participated in the project across the province.

Santaco in the Western Cape said it worked tirelessly with the provincial government to ensure services get better and safer by the day.

“As a result, speeding was reduced by 50% and harsh driving by 40% amongst participants; and passengers have rated the service positively via the innovative user feedback system, which is at the heart of Blue Dot,” said Hermanus at the time.

There were also stringent requirements set by the provincial government for participation in the project, including tax compliance, vehicle branding, tracker installation, operator and driver training, professional driving permits, vehicle safety inspection, and a minimum level of daily travel on licensed routes.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Successes highlighted by Santaco included a survey that found:

82% reported feeling safer when travelling with a Blue Dot Taxi;

78% agreed that a Blue Dot Taxi is a better taxi; and

88% agreed that the Western Cape needs more Blue Dot Taxis.

The pilot project was supposed to conclude on 30 November, which was confirmed by the transport department.

Earlier in November, Santaco had warned if the project was cancelled, drivers and operators would take to the streets in protest.

Read in Daily Maverick: Santaco threatens to take 15,000 taxis off streets if Blue Dot pilot project is halted

Western Cape transport department response

Following a meeting last week with the industry, Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Daylin Mitchell said he suggested calling off the planned shutdown. “Any shutdown of minibus taxi services will have a devastating effect on many aspects of the Western Cape and cannot be condoned,” he said via a statement.

“Both I and the industry have the passengers’ best interests at heart and we should avoid taking any action which would deprive them of the public transport they need to access opportunities,” he said, adding: “I am as disappointed as the industry that Blue Dot cannot continue beyond the pilot phase, given how beneficial it has been for passengers.”

Mitchell then called for the programme — which has cost the provincial government R215-million so far — to be rolled out nationally and said he would take this call to Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

City of Cape Town echoes provincial government calls for national intervention

On Monday morning, City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas said the City agreed that the formalisation of the industry was key to its long-term sustainability. Quintas echoed his provincial counterpart’s call for intervention from the national department.

“The City is of the view that the National Department of Transport should take the lead in devising a strategy for formalising and modernising the minibus-taxi industry; and secondly, that the National Department should provide the funding for these efforts where they are implemented — be it on local or provincial level,” said Quintas.

‘Blatant criminality’

Ricardo Mackenzie, Transport spokesperson for the DA in the Western Cape said the party condemned the “blatant criminality on bus infrastructure and attacks on the millions of passengers in Cape Town this morning”. He said that it was “no secret” that certain elements within the minibus taxi industry have in the past, made it “standard practice to criminally destroy alternative forms of transport and attack important public transport infrastructure”. Mackenzie added: “the DA urges Santaco to join our calls for the National Government to consider funding this programme”.

Daily Maverick has reached out to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s office and will update this story once we receive a response. DM