Around two million commuters in the Western Cape will be left stranded for two days due to the planned shutdown of minibus taxi services by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). These commuters include learners who are writing their final examinations.

Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the “provincial stayaway” was to protest against unfair Western Cape government by-laws.

The organisation has asked taxi commuters in the province to use alternative transport on Monday, 21 November and Tuesday, 22 November as no taxis would be available in the Western Cape.

“The impoundment of our vehicles day by day, the heavy traffic fines and the issues of the Blue Dot, we are going to down tools,” said Hermanus.

The Western Cape has said its Blue Dot pilot project, which incentivised taxi drivers to improve and adopt safer driving habits, will cease operations on 30 November because of a lack of funding.

Hermanus asked taxi operators not to participate in any illegal activities during the two-day shutdown. “We urge our members not to intimidate private vehicles or burn buses and municipal vehicles.”

Taxi industry protest actions are frequently violent and sometimes commuters are prevented from using alternative transport.

Daily Maverick reported on 3 November that Santaco had threatened to take 15,000 taxis off the streets if the Blue Dot pilot project was halted.

“We demand a review of the by-laws under which taxis are impounded, funding for the expansion of Blue Dot and commitment by the Western Cape government to support formalisation efforts by the taxi industry,” Hermanus said.

Matrics affected

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said the planned strike would have a serious impact on learners writing end-of-year exams, and matric exams in particular.

“Two high-enrolment subjects — Life Sciences and Geography — are being written on Monday and Tuesday, along with a number of smaller subjects; 32,868 candidates are due to write exams on Monday, and 27,154 on Tuesday,” Maynier said.

He said his department had taken steps to mitigate the impact of the transport strike: “We have contacted all of our exam centres regarding contingency plans and sent every individual matric candidate an SMS urging them to make alternate transport plans before Monday.

“Our schools have put plans in place to assist candidates if they can, using alternative transport and hostel facilities where available. These schools will communicate directly with their candidates.

“In addition, our districts have made contingency plans for matric candidates who are not able to reach their designated exam centre despite their best efforts. If this happens, we urge them to remain calm and go to their nearest exam centre where they will be guided to ensure that they can write the exam. We have plans in place to ensure that there will be enough exam papers, stationery and invigilators at all venues.”

Blue Dot game changer

In late 2020, the Western Cape government initiated the Blue Dot pilot project, the first initiative of its kind in South Africa.

Hailed as a game changer, the project rewarded drivers by analysing the data from onboard trackers fitted in participating vehicles, monitoring routes and considering the feedback from passengers and other members of the public. On-board WiFi allowed passengers to rate drivers and their service.

It was also seen as a way to formalise the minibus taxi industry, enabling it to be subsidised by the government. Golden Arrow and MyCiTi bus services are subsidised, with Golden Arrow reportedly receiving about R1.1-billion in the 2022/23 financial year.

MyCiTi recently shut routes after fuel price increases, which Hermanus said the taxi industry did not do despite not being subsidised.

Call on national government for support

MEC for Mobility Daylin Mitchell said while he understood and shared Santaco’s concerns, he had requested in a meeting that it called off the planned shutdown.

“Any shutdown of minibus taxi services will have a devastating effect on many aspects of the Western Cape and cannot be condoned. The minibus taxi industry plays a critical role in the economy of the Western Cape and in the lives of our citizens, transporting two million passengers daily and accounting for 75% of all public transport trips,” Mitchell said.

He said a proposal had been taken to the national government to roll out Blue Dot throughout the country.

“The Western Cape Government invested R215-million to prove that the pilot works and it is now up to others, including the national government, to support us and invest resources in the minibus taxi industry which has been ignored and underfunded for far too long.” DM