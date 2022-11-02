An accountant has been arrested in a case focused on a self-styled prophet facing several criminal charges – and her name has previously cropped up in another unusual matter.

That matter involved a “lawyer” who was accused of misrepresenting himself in South Africa and the UK.

Stephanie Oliver, based in the Western Cape Town of Langebaan, was arrested on Tuesday, 1 November.

Daily Maverick understands she was previously the accountant of Willah Mudolo who is a co-accused in a case against self-styled “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri.

The case revolves around fraud and money laundering charges involving R102-million.

Olivier also once worked with a lawyer whose credentials were brought into question – she later distanced herself from him and said she would help any investigations into him.

Daily Maverick understands she was arrested on Tuesday in connection with charges of fraud, theft and money laundering linked to the Mudolo-Bushiri matter.

Olivier was allegedly involved with bookkeeping that is now a focus of the case.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo confirmed Olivier’s arrest. She said Olivier appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was granted R20,000 bail.

Olivier was expected back in court with eight co-accused in January.

Defrauding church congregants

In September it was reported that Mudolo, who was accused of defrauding members of Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, may not leave South Africa.

Meanwhile, Bushiri is facing legal action in both South Africa and Malawi, his home country, where he and his wife Mary fled in November 2020.

They escaped from this country while out on bail on charges including fraud, theft and money laundering.

South Africa is pushing to have the Bushiris sent back here.

Aside from allegedly doing work that has now been linked to the overall Bushiri matter, Olivier was previously involved with the law firm Enslin and Olivier based in Langebaan. She was its second founding director.

Fake lawyer claims

DM168 has reported on the firm before.

It was headed by Jacobus Frederik Enslin, also known as Fred Enslin, who had been accused of misrepresenting himself as a legal practitioner in South Africa and the UK.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Long arm of the law reaches for Langebaan ‘lawyer’ who allegedly duped clients”

There were also claims that he duped clients and, as part of that, even wore a religious cassock instead of a legal robe.

DM168 previously confirmed that neither Enslin nor the firm were registered with South Africa’s Legal Practice Council.

Police also confirmed to DM168 that Enslin was under investigation.

The Enslin and Mudolo-Bushiri matters may overlap.

‘She must be taken out’

Based on documents – which Daily Maverick has seen – linked to issues involving Enslin, who was also involved in the security industry, claims were once made that Olivier was in danger.

The danger apparently related to individuals possibly connected to Bushiri or Mudolo who wanted her taken out – in other words silenced or killed.

It is understood the police were made aware of this.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

DM168 previously put questions to Enslin – about claims made against him and the winding up of two law firms linked to him.

His response was: “‘He/She’ who alleges must proof so until no court of law pronounces my guilt on any of these allegations go f….yourself and I will see you in court for defamation if you continue publishing anything about me that is not currently sub judice or in a court awaiting trial.” [sic]

While Enslin had run a law firm, he was previously also linked to another industry – plumbing.

Kakaboy plumbing and cut ties

He was once the contact person and manager at a South African company named Kakaboy Plumbing and Electrical that offered nationwide services and was established in 2005.

Olivier previously distanced herself from Enslin. She posted on Facebook: “I was the Accountant of Enslin and Olivier Incorporated, and resigned as a director, shortly after I became aware of the allegations against Mr. Enslin. I am therefore no longer part of Enslin and Olivier Incorporated…

“I categorically state that neither I nor my business were aware of the alleged misrepresentations made by Mr. Enslin.

“We are just as shocked at these allegations as you are. I understand that all of these allegations against Mr. Enslin are now the subject of investigation by SAPS. I have already indicated my willingness to assist with any investigation.” DM