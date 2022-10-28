There was a genuine concern within the party’s ranks that the application of the guidelines halted some members’ political careers indefinitely, Deputy finance minister David Masondo told Daily Maverick.

“This is what it is going to undermine, the efficiency of the criminal justice system in moving with speed in dealing with issues because yes, there is a concern that you get charged and the case drags and drags and your rights of association, of being elected to lead the ANC get violated,” he said on the sidelines of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Inclusive Growth Forum, which was held in the Drakensberg.

However, Masondo believes that the rule is important in building accountability within the governing party. He states that it is key in the organisational renewal of the ANC.

“We have told South Africans that we are trying to rid ourselves of the image of a corrupt party and we commit that anyone amongst ourselves who is charged for corruption, he or she should step down. This is a commitment we made during our local government campaign. This matter is no longer between ANC members, it is between the ANC and South Africans. It is part and parcel; we as members of the ANC, if we are charged for corruption, we will step down.

“Corruption diverts resources for the intended beneficiary. If you cannot separate fighting corruption and how we as the ANC conduct ourselves before the nation. If you repurpose economic resources that are meant to provide services that are meant to provide economic growth by way of investing in infrastructure, education and take it for your private use. You are undermining our ability to grow the economy. The ANC as an organ that should be in the hands of the people must reflect what it seeks to do,” he explained.

Earlier this year, at the ANC’s national policy conference in Nasrec, party president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the majority of delegates had endorsed the step-aside rule to remain in place.

The party’s divisions on the matter had started to show just before the gathering. Provinces have taken a stance on the resolution — Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal wanted it scrapped, while Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape wanted it to be retained.

The resolution has caused much controversy within the party since it was formally introduced in 2021, with one of its first casualties being secretary-general Ace Magashule. He refused to step aside and had to be suspended from his position.

Others who have borne the brunt of the ruling include former ANC Limpopo treasurer Danny Msiza, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, the former mayor of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Olly Mlamleli, and former parliamentary portfolio committee chairs Bongani Bongo and Zukiswa Ncitha.

Msiza, Gumede, Magashule and Bongo are just some of the members who have been dealing with their cases for more than a year and have missed the opportunity to contest for leadership positions.

According to Masondo, the step-aside guidelines should be retained if the majority of ANC members are in support of them.

“First we have to establish what principles we will use to renew the party and if we do not agree, yes we can debate them but those ones may not agree with the views and must respect the majoritarian view. The unity of the ANC is based on principles of the majoritarian view. Everyone has to be united around those resolutions and we need to be consistent,” he said.

Masondo is vying for the position of ANC chairperson, which is currently occupied by Gwede Mantashe — who is hoping to be re-elected. Former party president Jacob Zuma sent shockwaves when he recently also threw his hat in the ring for the position. However, Masondo’s biggest competition might be ANC Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha, who has been endorsed by a number of provinces.

Masondo has held different political and managerial positions in government, including serving as the Finance MEC and Director in the Local Government Department in Limpopo. He holds a PhD from New York University (US). He is a member of the ANC’s subcommittee on the Economic Transformation Committee. The deputy minister was recently elected to serve as the second general secretary of the South African Communist Party.

These are his thoughts on the type of leadership the ANC should be looking to elect at its 55th national conference in December: “The ANC needs leadership that is going to unify the ANC, not convenient unity but around a set of principles and a programme. That programme must respond to the challenges facing South Africa.”

When asked whether the ANC is still relevant in the current political landscape, he said that the party still has what it takes to govern.

“I don’t think it is the end of the road for the ANC, it depends on how we rebuild ourselves and are relevant. The key thing for me now is for the ANC to retain its legitimacy depending on how we contribute towards dealing with unemployment, the energy crisis, dealing with our state entities and turning things around; [these] will determine whether we are still relevant to South Africans. Our history is great and glorious and the big challenge is how do we build an ANC capable of dealing with the economic problems of the people,” he said. DM

Masuabi was a guest of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation